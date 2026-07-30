Brave teacher makes woke tyrants PANIC! Calls them out directly to their face during heated meeting
"This isn't over! Your policies are pathetic!!"
Fearless Fairfax County teacher Lilit Vanetsyan confronted woke school board administrators with an epic speech dismantling their mask policy and far-left indoctrination of students.
They frantically tried to silence her, demanding she put on a mask and eventually cutting her mic.
“We don’t work for the school board! We work to mold the next generation of well-rounded American patriots!” she said. “Students, do not allow anybody to tell you to hate yourself because of your skin color!”
Watch the unbelievable moment here:
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Fauci caught exploding with F-bomb to wife after disastrous senate hearing
Dr. Anthony Fauci was spotted power-walking near his $2.4 million Washington DC home Wednesday evening, hours after invoking the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The 85-year-old was overheard angrily complaining to his wife Christine Grady that someone “was shouting at me” and dropped an expletive during the walk.
Fauci had appeared under subpoena before Sen. Rand Paul’s committee, refusing to answer questions about COVID’s origins, gain-of-function research, and pandemic policy decisions. Paul announced contempt of Congress proceedings following the four-hour hearing. Fauci’s attorney was physically removed from the hearing room after repeatedly interrupting the proceedings.
Fauci retired in 2022 as the federal government’s highest-paid employee, earning $481,000 annually, with a reported combined net worth exceeding $11 million with his wife. Grady, fired from NIH by RFK Jr., now joins her husband on Georgetown University’s faculty.
Sen. Rick Scott slams far-left CodePink ambushers on Capitol Hill
CodePink activists, including co-founder Medea Benjamin, confronted Sen. Rick Scott in a Capitol Hill hallway, accusing him of supporting policies they claim harm civilians in Gaza, Iran, and Cuba. Scott pushed back throughout the heated exchange, asking the protesters whether Hamas’s October 7 attacks bothered them and suggesting Benjamin’s opposition to Iran strikes amounted to accepting the threat of a nuclear weapon.
CodePink has received funding allegedly tied to spreading pro-China propaganda through American tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, whose wife Jodie Evans co-founded the organization. Singham’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party have drawn congressional scrutiny and a federal grand jury investigation.
Mamdani draws fire for judicial panel that excludes jews, includes cop-killer defender
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism for appointing no Jewish members to an 18-member judicial advisory panel in a city where roughly 10% of residents are Jewish. He also rejected former appellate judge John Leventhal, who is Jewish, reportedly because he once represented Ghislaine Maxwell on an appellate matter. Leventhal called the decision “hypocritical,” noting other panel members have represented far more controversial clients, and questioned whether his Jewish identity was a factor.
Mamdani instead appointed Soffiyah Elijah, an attorney who has represented and advocated for multiple convicted cop-killers, including Black Liberation Army members convicted of murdering law enforcement officers in the 1970s. Elijah has described many such clients as “political prisoners” and called for radical transformation of what she terms the “repressive racist criminal injustice system.”
Mamdani’s chief counsel overseeing the panel has previously represented al-Qaeda detainees and is romantically linked to newly nominated Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila-Chevalier.
May No Weapon Formed Against our Very Brave, Jesus and God-Serving Teachers ever Prosper! Praying In Jesus’ Mighty Name, Amen! ❤️🙏🏼💪👏
Because of the corrupt and inept Federal Dept. of Education (which absolutely needs to be disbanded) in collusion with the equally incompetent Democrat controlled Teachers Union, the U.S. now ranks dead last in the ranking of 40 developed nations as to student test scores. The “Nation’s Report Card” measures the disgusting devastation of our education system nationwide. History, Math, and Reading scores are now the lowest ever recorded since they began tracking in the early 1970’s. "The decline is visible among every ethnic group, as well as both genders, and urban, rural, and suburban areas alike.” However the scores are far worse in urban schools where 90% or more of students in some cities can’t read or write or do math at grade level. These are institutions and organizations that are supposed to make students more competitive in the world but instead are horrifically indoctrinating and inculcating our children in socialism and DEI and letting them out of school and giving them signs to protest ICE while failing to teach our children basic reading, writing and math. It's abhorrent and disgusting.
School choice in K-12 and disbanding the Federal Dept. of Education are the antidotes to the stranglehold of the corrupt teacher's union and the leftist destruction of our public educational system. Our high school graduates are becoming less and less literate and the colleges have become propaganda centers with degrees in amorphous left wing subjects like "Environmental Justice" where professors are 90% or more Democrats and even flat out marxists. Let the Universities compete without government money and their hand on the scales of influence is the only remedy for the liberal control of all of our country's colleges and universities. Only emphasize the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, & mathematics) in higher education and get rid of all the useless Liberal Arts degrees in things like "ethnic studies", "gender studies", etc., etc..
And we need a national focus on technical careers and schools for plumbers, electricians, welders and many more. Jobs that often pay six figures and where there are shortages of skilled workers everywhere in the country as the Democrats have continuously promoted the lie that "everyone should go to college". The simple truth is that probably 70% or more of young people are ill suited, not adequately prepared, nor will they benefit from college. Not to mention, that the indoctrination they received and the hundreds of thousands of dollars of college debt for a useless degree is what is driving many of them to embrace horrible lies of socialism.....