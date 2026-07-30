Fearless Fairfax County teacher Lilit Vanetsyan confronted woke school board administrators with an epic speech dismantling their mask policy and far-left indoctrination of students.

They frantically tried to silence her, demanding she put on a mask and eventually cutting her mic.

“We don’t work for the school board! We work to mold the next generation of well-rounded American patriots!” she said. “Students, do not allow anybody to tell you to hate yourself because of your skin color!”

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Fauci caught exploding with F-bomb to wife after disastrous senate hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci was spotted power-walking near his $2.4 million Washington DC home Wednesday evening, hours after invoking the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The 85-year-old was overheard angrily complaining to his wife Christine Grady that someone “was shouting at me” and dropped an expletive during the walk.

Fauci had appeared under subpoena before Sen. Rand Paul’s committee, refusing to answer questions about COVID’s origins, gain-of-function research, and pandemic policy decisions. Paul announced contempt of Congress proceedings following the four-hour hearing. Fauci’s attorney was physically removed from the hearing room after repeatedly interrupting the proceedings.

Fauci retired in 2022 as the federal government’s highest-paid employee, earning $481,000 annually, with a reported combined net worth exceeding $11 million with his wife. Grady, fired from NIH by RFK Jr., now joins her husband on Georgetown University’s faculty.

Sen. Rick Scott slams far-left CodePink ambushers on Capitol Hill

CodePink activists, including co-founder Medea Benjamin, confronted Sen. Rick Scott in a Capitol Hill hallway, accusing him of supporting policies they claim harm civilians in Gaza, Iran, and Cuba. Scott pushed back throughout the heated exchange, asking the protesters whether Hamas’s October 7 attacks bothered them and suggesting Benjamin’s opposition to Iran strikes amounted to accepting the threat of a nuclear weapon.

CodePink has received funding allegedly tied to spreading pro-China propaganda through American tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, whose wife Jodie Evans co-founded the organization. Singham’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party have drawn congressional scrutiny and a federal grand jury investigation.

Mamdani draws fire for judicial panel that excludes jews, includes cop-killer defender

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism for appointing no Jewish members to an 18-member judicial advisory panel in a city where roughly 10% of residents are Jewish. He also rejected former appellate judge John Leventhal, who is Jewish, reportedly because he once represented Ghislaine Maxwell on an appellate matter. Leventhal called the decision “hypocritical,” noting other panel members have represented far more controversial clients, and questioned whether his Jewish identity was a factor.