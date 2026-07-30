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DIANE FOURNIER's avatar
DIANE FOURNIER
6h

May No Weapon Formed Against our Very Brave, Jesus and God-Serving Teachers ever Prosper! Praying In Jesus’ Mighty Name, Amen! ❤️🙏🏼💪👏

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Stanley Warner's avatar
Stanley Warner
3h

Because of the corrupt and inept Federal Dept. of Education (which absolutely needs to be disbanded) in collusion with the equally incompetent Democrat controlled Teachers Union, the U.S. now ranks dead last in the ranking of 40 developed nations as to student test scores. The “Nation’s Report Card” measures the disgusting devastation of our education system nationwide. History, Math, and Reading scores are now the lowest ever recorded since they began tracking in the early 1970’s. "The decline is visible among every ethnic group, as well as both genders, and urban, rural, and suburban areas alike.” However the scores are far worse in urban schools where 90% or more of students in some cities can’t read or write or do math at grade level. These are institutions and organizations that are supposed to make students more competitive in the world but instead are horrifically indoctrinating and inculcating our children in socialism and DEI and letting them out of school and giving them signs to protest ICE while failing to teach our children basic reading, writing and math. It's abhorrent and disgusting.

School choice in K-12 and disbanding the Federal Dept. of Education are the antidotes to the stranglehold of the corrupt teacher's union and the leftist destruction of our public educational system. Our high school graduates are becoming less and less literate and the colleges have become propaganda centers with degrees in amorphous left wing subjects like "Environmental Justice" where professors are 90% or more Democrats and even flat out marxists. Let the Universities compete without government money and their hand on the scales of influence is the only remedy for the liberal control of all of our country's colleges and universities. Only emphasize the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, & mathematics) in higher education and get rid of all the useless Liberal Arts degrees in things like "ethnic studies", "gender studies", etc., etc..

And we need a national focus on technical careers and schools for plumbers, electricians, welders and many more. Jobs that often pay six figures and where there are shortages of skilled workers everywhere in the country as the Democrats have continuously promoted the lie that "everyone should go to college". The simple truth is that probably 70% or more of young people are ill suited, not adequately prepared, nor will they benefit from college. Not to mention, that the indoctrination they received and the hundreds of thousands of dollars of college debt for a useless degree is what is driving many of them to embrace horrible lies of socialism.....

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