A female Metropolitan Police officer defended a Christian preacher’s right to free speech in Whitechapel, London on Monday after being surrounded by men who told her “this is a Muslim area” near the East London Mosque, one of Western Europe’s largest mosques accommodating 7,000 worshippers. The officer has been widely praised and “hailed as a hero” for how she handled the chaotic confrontation.

“He has a right to be here!”

What happened: The preacher was accused of “spreading hatred” for allegedly comparing the Kaaba’s Black Stone to “a box” and insulting the Prophet Muhammad, though he denied this and said he was quoting Muhammad “who says if a donkey brays it’s because he is seeing Satan.” One man shoved the preacher in the back, causing him to stumble, while another repeatedly shouted “Your God is a Jew.”

What the officer said: The constable firmly told the crowd “in this country, we have freedom of speech” and advised them to “walk away and don’t listen to him. He’s not in your home.” She explained “you guys can preach about your religion the same way he is” and told protesters “you don’t need to see eye-to-eye, and you don’t need to agree.” According to the most recent Census, 52.2% of Whitechapel’s 18,841 residents are Muslim.

Epstein linked Fmr British Ambassador ARRESTED in London

Peter Mandelson, the veteran Labour grandee and former UK ambassador to the US, was arrested Monday at his London home on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The probe stems from newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails alleging he leaked sensitive government information to the convicted sex offender during his time as a minister in 2009.

Emails Reveal Ties : US Justice Department documents show Mandelson forwarded market-sensitive Downing Street correspondence to Epstein amid the 2008 financial crisis.

Police Raids Precede : Metropolitan Police executed search warrants at Mandelson’s Wiltshire and Camden properties earlier this month before the Monday arrest.

Mandelson Denies Wrongdoing : The 72-year-old politician strongly denies criminal acts, though he resigned from the House of Lords and quit Labour amid the scandal.

Investigation Ongoing : Officers interviewed Mandelson at a London station, with police withholding further details to protect the probe’s integrity.

Obama’s “gift” burdens taxpayers with $200 Million bill

Former President Barack Obama called his Chicago presidential center a “gift” to the city, but a recent investigation reveals taxpayers face over $200 million in hidden infrastructure costs for roads, utilities, and park changes, with no government agency providing a full accounting despite FOIA requests.

Infrastructure Costs Surge: Public spending on supporting infrastructure has climbed, with Illinois committing about $229 million and Chicago allocating over $206 million in recent plans, far exceeding initial 2018 projections of $350 million total.

No Unified Accounting: Despite repeated requests, neither Chicago nor state agencies have produced a consolidated total of taxpayer-funded expenses tied to the project, prompting transparency concerns and ongoing reviews.

Private Funding Claims Contrast: The Obama Foundation insists the $850 million center construction is privately financed via donations, yet public funds cover essential surrounding improvements like road removals and utility relocations.

Endowment Falls Short: The foundation pledged a $470 million reserve fund to shield taxpayers from future issues but has deposited only $1 million, raising fears of potential additional burdens if costs continue to balloon.

Uber FINALLY bans violent felons rapists child abusers forever

Uber is overhauling its driver background checks following a New York Times investigation that revealed the company had allowed drivers convicted of violent felonies, child abuse, assault, and stalking in 22 states if offenses were at least seven years old. The ride-hailing giant now plans to permanently bar those with convictions for violent felonies, sexual offenses, and child or elder abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, amid heightened passenger safety concerns.