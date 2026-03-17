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Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
1h

Why is it, only biological males identifying as female, that wants to play in women's sports?? What about the biological females that are identifying as male?? Why are they not fighting to compete against biological males in men's sports?? Is it maybe because they do understand than they, the trans female to male, are at a disadvantage against biological males???

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Drogan0660
2h

That letter from Crockett's office released was an utter piece of BS. Blaming the Trump administration on her having to hire extra security. Maybe it might be her racism that has caused the problem. But like any good Democrat she will never accept any responsibility. I am so glad she lost her race because so many of those people she kept calling racist decided not to vote for her.

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