NCAA volleyball player and "Save Women’s Sports" activist Kaylie Ray confronted Arizona state Senator Catherine Miranda about woke polices allowing transgender athletes to dominate in women’s sports.

The Democrat’s response was pathetic and unacceptable, claiming “I would have taken on men in a heartbeat,” referring to her own athletic experience as a girl and challenging Ray, “how competitive do you think you are?”

Click To Watch Video

Police Bodycam Chaos:

Transgender infiltrator gets CAUGHT sneaking into school - What happens next is terrifying!

Click To Watch Video

Together with Golden Crest Medals

While your stock-heavy IRA swung on every trade war headline and Fed whisper this year — gold outperformed the S&P 500.

It broke $5,000. Kept climbing. And JPMorgan just raised their 2026 forecast to $6,300, with a credible path to $8,000 if investor allocations shift even slightly.

If your retirement account is mostly stocks right now, you already know which side of that trade you’ve been on.

The good news: it’s not too late.

Major banks now officially call gold a “core holding.” Not a hedge. Not a speculation. The kind of position that belongs in every serious retirement portfolio.

Most Western portfolios still hold less than 1% in gold. When that changes — even slightly — demand meets limited supply. Prices reprice fast.

See how thousands of retirement savers are positioning their IRA or 401(k) before the next leg up.

The free 2026 Info Guide covers:

Why gold crushed the S&P 500 in 2026 — and what’s still driving it

What “core holding” means for your retirement allocation

How to add gold to your IRA or 401(k) — no new account, no penalty, no tax hit

Click here to see what gold’s 2026 outperformance means for your retirement account.

Get My Free Guide

Cuba blacks out as Trump vows to “take” the island

Cuba plunged into total darkness Monday as its national electric grid collapsed amid chronic fuel shortages and US pressure, prompting President Donald Trump to declare the communist regime in its “last moments” and hint at taking control of the island.

Grid Collapse Hits Entire Nation : The nationwide blackout struck without major plant failures detected, leaving 11 million Cubans without power due to aging infrastructure, no oil imports since January, and a recent catastrophic refinery fire crippling recovery efforts.

Trump Eyes Regime Overthrow : President Trump described Cuba as a “failed nation” and “very weakened,” boasting he could “take” it—whether to free it or otherwise—while noting ongoing talks but prioritizing Iran first before decisive action.

US Chokehold Cuts Vital Fuel : Through sanctions and diplomacy, the Trump administration halted Venezuelan and Mexican oil shipments, isolating Cuba’s communist government after capturing Maduro and eliminating key patrons, forcing desperate concessions like inviting FBI probes and opening to US investment.

Protests Surge Amid Desperation : Escalating anti-regime unrest includes attacks on Communist Party buildings as economic collapse and blackouts fuel public outrage, with Havana officials pushing for commercial deals to revive tourism, mining, and grid repairs while blaming the US “blockade.”

Democrats try to use ROTC hero who killed terrorist as an antigun talking point

Unarmed Old Dominion University ROTC students heroically subdued and killed an ISIS-linked gunman who fatally shot their instructor in a Virginia classroom last week, showing that raw courage can overcome armed threats.

But the Democrats are now making the worst argument fathomable…

Targeted Terror Attack Unfolds : On March 12, convicted ISIS supporter Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, entered an ODU classroom asking if it was ROTC-related, then opened fire shouting “Allahu Akbar,” killing Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and wounding others before students intervened.

Unarmed Cadets Fight Back : The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students tackled and overpowered the shooter despite his Glock pistol, ultimately killing him in the struggle, showcasing military training and determination in a gun-free campus zone.

Delegate Cites Incident for Gun Control : Virginia Delegate Garrett McGuire referenced the cadets’ success in arguing for HB 1525, a bill restricting handgun possession for under-21s with ROTC exemptions, claiming it demonstrates guns aren’t always needed for self-defense.

Terror Probe Intensifies : The FBI is investigating the shooting as terrorism, with Jalloh’s prior 2017 conviction and early prison release raising questions about recidivism risks and campus security measures against radicalized individuals.

Jasmine Crockett scrambles as personal security guard unmasked as armed fugitive fraudster

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett expressed shock after learning a longtime security guard on her detail, killed in a Dallas SWAT standoff, was a fugitive fraudster impersonating police despite congressional vetting protocols.