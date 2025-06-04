GOP Rep. Brandon Gill fired back at far-left Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar for harshly criticizing President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, putting her in her place in front of congress.

Omar could not have been more harsh in her characterization of Trump’s bill and the effects she anticipates it will have on poor Americans who rely on certain social safety nets, some of which were cut in the bill.

“We hear the Republicans talk about the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ I think this is the Big Ugly Bill,” Omar started. “Let’s call it what it is, it is the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in U.S. history!”

She disputed Republicans’ claim that cuts were made to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse, arguing, “The only way to slash this much safety net spending is by making it harder for people to survive!”

Gill sat ready to set the record straight as the congresswoman spoke. “I’m thrilled about this piece of legislation, this reconciliation bill I believe will balance, it will extend the Trump tax cuts for the working class so that they don’t experience the biggest tax increase in American history and it will grow the economy, but of course it will also help us implement the Trump agenda, which is the clean up the chaos and destruction that Joe Biden unleashed on our country in the last 4 years!”

Gill further thanked DOGE for helping identify areas where cuts can and should be made. “So many of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have not been upset about the waste, fraud and abuse that the process has uncovered, rather they’ve been angry that the fraud has been exposed at all!” Gill explained.

“President Trump with DOGE is doing exactly what he was elected to do,” Gill said. “DOGE is part of the Trump mandate, it is extremely popular!”

