Brandon Gill SLAMS Ilhan Omar in front of congress for trashing Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
He makes Omar eat her words... "President Trump is doing EXACTLY what he was elected to do!"
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill fired back at far-left Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar for harshly criticizing President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, putting her in her place in front of congress.
Omar could not have been more harsh in her characterization of Trump’s bill and the effects she anticipates it will have on poor Americans who rely on certain social safety nets, some of which were cut in the bill.
“We hear the Republicans talk about the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ I think this is the Big Ugly Bill,” Omar started. “Let’s call it what it is, it is the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in U.S. history!”
She disputed Republicans’ claim that cuts were made to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse, arguing, “The only way to slash this much safety net spending is by making it harder for people to survive!”
Gill sat ready to set the record straight as the congresswoman spoke. “I’m thrilled about this piece of legislation, this reconciliation bill I believe will balance, it will extend the Trump tax cuts for the working class so that they don’t experience the biggest tax increase in American history and it will grow the economy, but of course it will also help us implement the Trump agenda, which is the clean up the chaos and destruction that Joe Biden unleashed on our country in the last 4 years!”
Gill further thanked DOGE for helping identify areas where cuts can and should be made. “So many of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have not been upset about the waste, fraud and abuse that the process has uncovered, rather they’ve been angry that the fraud has been exposed at all!” Gill explained.
“President Trump with DOGE is doing exactly what he was elected to do,” Gill said. “DOGE is part of the Trump mandate, it is extremely popular!”
Watch the rest of Gill’s response to Omar here:
Columbia protester had link to Hamas, allegedly considered setting student on fire: report
A 20-year-old man who participated in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University was allegedly a member of a chat group that received updates directly from Hamas' military wing and contemplated setting a student on fire during campus demonstrations, according to federal court documents filed in his hate crime case.
Tarek Bazrouk, 20, was allegedly a member of a chat group that received regular updates from Abu Obeida, the official spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, and frequently wore the green headband used by Hamas terrorists while boasting about having relatives in the terror group.
He contemplated extreme violence during campus protests and made threatening statements - While at Columbia in April 2024, Bazrouk allegedly texted about lighting a flare and considering setting someone on fire, saying there were "too many" people around or he "would've hurted them," and later told friends he would "boom boom" any Jewish person he saw.
Federal prosecutors have charged him with three hate crimes for attacking Jewish people - Bazrouk is accused of assaulting Jewish protesters at three separate incidents between April 2024 and January 2025, including punching a Columbia student while ranting about Hitler and Nazis, with each charge carrying up to 10 years in prison.
Authorities found weapons, cash, and evidence of possible drug operations during searches - When federal agents searched his Manhattan home, they discovered replica firearms, brass knuckles, multiple knives, and $750,000 in cash allegedly from his smoke shop business, while his phone contained extensive pro-Hamas propaganda including images of dead terrorist leaders like Yahya Sinwar.
Ted Cruz and Joni Ernst demand answers from left wing tax-funded news company
Senators Joni Ernst and Ted Cruz sent a letter to NPR questioning the outlet's bias after former NPR editor Uri Berliner resigned following his public essay criticizing the network's lack of "viewpoint diversity" and liberal bias.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is allegedly withholding information about the grant from Congress - Ernst and Cruz accused CPB of failing to provide transparency about an "Editorial Enhancement Grant" given to NPR, with CPB staff telling congressional staff they couldn't share grant details "due to the terms of our contract with NPR."
The senators are threatening future funding over transparency concerns - Ernst warned that "millions in tax dollars should not be wasted funding purely partisan propaganda," while both senators questioned whether Congress can trust CPB with taxpayer funds, noting the corporation is requesting $595 million for fiscal year 2027 while the White House has proposed $1.1 billion in cuts to CPB funding.
