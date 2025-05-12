Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill fired back at Democrat Jasmine Crockett after her outburst raging against Elon Musk and his efforts to reduce the unacceptable wastefulness in the federal government.

He didn’t hold back…

”I don’t like Elon Musk, I’m gonna say it 50,000 times!!” Crockett said. “I don’t like him! I don’t like that he’s going out there and firing people. I think that he’s a crook!”

“The rest of us can’t sit around and get whatever federal contracts we want! The rest of us can’t sit around and get law enforcement somehow ordained as federal law enforcement to protect him,… that is someone who is operating above the law!” she continued.

Crockett finished by stating that the reason that America is “torn apart is that we can’t even agree on right vs wrong!!”

Gill was recognized by the chair and didn’t waste a second in responding to Crockett’s outburst.

“Our colleagues on the other side want to encourage us to move on from a federal government that was weaponized against the American people that they are supposed to represent and protect!” Gill started. “Move on after our FBI was targeting parents that were concerned that their children were people indoctrinated into radical transgender ideologies in their public schools!”

“We’re supposed to move on after they targeted catholic Americans, and labeled them violent extremists!” Gill added. “We’re told that there’s a problem that we can’t agree on what’s right and wrong and I agree, there’s a huge problem that the other side of the aisle can’t agree that censorship is wrong! It’s a problem that the other side of the aisle can’t recognize that it’s wrong for the FBI to target parents concerned about what their learning in their schools!”

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen lashes out after Trump admits white South African refugees to U.S.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, notorious for visiting deported illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, lashed out at President Trump on social media for admitting 60 white South African refugees to the U.S. who he says “do not need” protection.

"Trump and Musk are about to give refugee status to 60 white South Africans — who do not need it — while Trump locks up and deports refugees here who face genuine dangers in other countries. This is the sick global apartheid policy being adopted by this lawless administration," Van Hollen wrote on X.

49 white South African refugees arrived in Washington D.C., Monday, fleeing racial persecution in their home country where radical black nationalist leaders have targeted white “Afrikaners”, decedents of Dutch settlers in the region, seizing their property and enabling violence against them. The status of 11 other refugees is reportedly still pending.

The White House in February acknowledge the human rights atrocities that are occurring, presenting it’s plan to resettle refugees from the African nation to the United States.

“The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall take appropriate steps, consistent with law, to prioritize humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the United States Refugee Admissions Program, for Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination,” the White House said in a statement.

In March, President Trump announced that the U.S. would stop sending federal aid to South Africa.

"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country,” Trump wrote. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding. To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!"

Peter Navarro clashes with Kaitlan Collins on Trump/China trade battle

Trump counselor Peter Navarro pushed back at CNN’s negative spin on President Trump’s trade negotiations with China during a live interview with Kaitlan Collins.

“The American people should be very proud and encouraged by what President Trump is doing. He’s finally standing up for literally decades of the exodus of our factories and jobs because of unfair trade!” Navarro told Collins

