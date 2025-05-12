PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Fadoir's avatar
Julie Fadoir
26m

Jasmine is not unhinge0d. She is a very educated, intelligent woman. MAGA is trying to discredit her, but she is above their games.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Seitz's avatar
Cathy Seitz
12m

Good 😊 Brandon this woman has a horrible attitude towards all that’s Good and Holy and I’m sure the Lord is big enough to shut her down 🙏🙌✅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture