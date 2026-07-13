GOP Rep. Brandon Gill shut down Democrat Pramila Jayapal with a brutal fact check after she complained ICE is refusing to give illegal immigrant criminals due process prior to deportation.

“I think that the American people can see that Democrats reserve their tears for illegal immigrants who break our laws and victimize our communities, but if you wanna talk about due process, let’s talk about due process!” Gill slammed Jayapal before dismantling her entire argument.

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Pelosi hiding out after EXPLOSIVE file’s release?

All the proof is right here

Mark my words…

This explosive file will be the end of Nancy Pelosi’s career.

If she thought she could retire in peace, she’s DEAD WRONG.

Because, today, a 55-year coverup is finally being exposed…

And it’ll be the nail in the coffin of her shameful legacy.

All the proof is right here.

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The Yanks are coming! Trump declares US will “take over” Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the US will seize control of the Strait of Hormuz following overnight airstrikes against Iran, dismissing Tehran’s claims to have closed the waterway. “We’re taking over the strait. They have nothing,” Trump told Fox & Friends.

Trump floated the idea of the US becoming a paid “guardian angel” of the strait, suggesting America should be reimbursed for protecting the critical waterway that previously carried nearly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil before Operation Epic Fury began February 28.

The announcement marks a dramatic escalation following the collapse of last month’s memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The preliminary peace deal unraveled amid ongoing disputes over control of the strait, triggering a fresh round of US military strikes against Iranian targets overnight.

Lindsey Graham died with one of the smallest fortunes in Congress

Despite 31 years at the center of American political power, Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday with a net worth of roughly $1.5 million — ranking 294th out of 535 voting members of Congress in wealth. His assets consisted primarily of mutual funds, corporate bond funds, a Capitol Hill townhouse valued at approximately $890,000, and a home in Seneca, South Carolina.

Graham’s modest finances reflected his upbringing in Central, South Carolina, where he grew up in a blue-collar family that operated a small restaurant and pool hall. Both parents died while he was in college, leaving him to legally adopt his teenage sister and put her through school before pursuing his legal and military career.

Graham died Saturday evening following what his office described as a brief and sudden illness after a trip to Ukraine. The DC medical examiner’s office determined the preliminary cause of death was a ruptured aorta caused by chronic heart disease.

This is the reason why Tim Walz pardoned illegal immigrant child rapist - Trump Admin deports him anyway

Minnesota’s Board of Pardons, led by Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, granted a full pardon in June to Tou Lue Vang, a Laotian national convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was in fourth grade. The state’s clemency commission recommended the pardon primarily citing immigration concerns and the impact deportation would have on Vang’s six children, despite prosecutors opposing the pardon and noting multiple aggravating factors in the case.

The clemency commission voted 4-2 in favor. Commissioners who supported the pardon noted the victim and Vang’s wife both supported clemency, and that he had been discharged early from probation. A county prosecutor argued Vang showed limited remorse for the victim’s suffering while focusing on consequences to himself.

The Trump administration moved swiftly to override the pardon’s effect. Secretary of State Rubio terminated Vang’s legal status and had him deported to Laos, stating he would “never pose a threat to any American ever again.”

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