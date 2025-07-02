GOP Rep. Brandon Gill fired back at Democrat loudmouth Dan Goldman for having the audacity to accuse Republicans and Trump of lawfare after the Democrats tried to put their political enemies behind bars in 2024.

Gill goes scorched earth…

Click To Watch Video

“This is the accusations from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle!” Goldman cried. “That the search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents after Donald Trump repeatedly obstructed justice… that that search warrant is suddenly ‘unprecedented lawfare’ and must be politically motivated!’”

“Lawfare is antithetical to the American experiment!” Gill fired back at Goldman. “Yet it seems to have been the Democrat’s last ditch effort to win the 2024 election cycle… they knew they couldn’t fairly win!”

“Their last hope leading up to the election was to concoct a novel legal theory by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg… they finally got their wish, they landed a conviction of the president. The American people knew it was a SHAM and now they know the lengths the other side of the aisle will go to attack their political opposition!”

Watch the Texas congressman go to battle against the Dems:

Click To Watch

Together with Goldco

It wasn’t long ago there was an attempt to put Trump behind bars.

To bankrupt him through legal fees.

And to even assassinate him… twice!

But President Trump has prevailed each and every time. And despite having overcome these hits, one after another, the battle may still be far from over.

President Trump has repeatedly stated he wants to "demolish the deep state,” and claims this to be his “final battle” against these shadowy figures.

But the truth is… the battle may have only just begun.

Rogue Judges across the country have tried to stop his actions at every turn. Congress hasn’t been much help in passing his legislation, and the media is at his throat like always.

So, how will Trump bring prosperity to the American People while the Deep State runs rampant, putting up roadblocks for everything he does for America?

Will he be able to succeed in Making America Great Again?

Only time will tell, but thousands of American Patriots are preparing themselves for a worse case scenario. They ARE NOT leaving things up to chance. They are helping to protect themselves in case the Deep State has one more potential ace up their sleeve.

→ Discover how hard-working American Patriots are helping defend their futures from the Deep State

Learn More

Trump sues the HECK out of CBS and Paramount for election interference and scores big settlement

Paramount Global and CBS agreed Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump more than $30 million to settle his election interference lawsuit over the network's editing of a Kamala Harris interview, with the deal including new editorial standards requiring full transcripts of future presidential candidate interviews.

Trump will receive $16 million upfront for legal fees and future presidential library or charitable causes, plus an anticipated mid-eight-figure allocation for conservative-focused advertisements and public service announcements on the network.

CBS must implement new editorial standards including a "Trump Rule" for future presidential interviews - The network agreed to promptly release full, unedited transcripts of all future presidential candidate interviews, a requirement that sources involved in settlement talks specifically called the "Trump Rule."

The lawsuit centered on CBS's editing of a Kamala Harris "60 Minutes" interview during the 2024 campaign - Trump accused the network of election interference for airing different portions of Harris's response to a question about Netanyahu on different programs, claiming CBS deceitfully edited her "word salad" answer to shield the Democratic nominee from criticism.

The settlement may have been motivated by CBS's pending merger with Skydance Media - Paramount controlling shareholder Shari Redstone reportedly wanted to resolve the lawsuit before the multi-billion-dollar merger to prevent potential retaliation from Trump's FCC, which has authority to block media transactions, though CBS denies any journalistic wrongdoing.

Trump nominates Alina Habba after sanctuary city mayor crackdown

President Donald Trump nominated acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba for Senate confirmation to permanently lead federal prosecution in New Jersey.

Pending Senate confirmation - Habba, who previously represented Trump in civil cases and was appointed as interim prosecutor in March, would continue serving as the state's top federal prosecutor if confirmed by the Senate.

Habba gained national attention for arresting sanctuary city mayor Ras Baraka and charging Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver - Her office arrested Newark Mayor Baraka for trespassing at a migrant detention center in May and charged McIver with two counts of assaulting officers during what prosecutors called an orchestrated attempt to disrupt ICE operations under the guise of congressional oversight.

The controversial prosecutions reflect the Trump administration's broader crackdown on sanctuary policies - Both Baraka and McIver claim political persecution, with Baraka filing a lawsuit against Habba, while the Justice Department has separately sued several New Jersey cities including Newark over sanctuary policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

Iran admits nuclear strikes are destroyed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged to CBS News that the country's Fordow nuclear facility was "seriously and heavily damaged" by U.S. airstrikes, contradicting earlier media reports that suggested minimal destruction to the underground uranium enrichment site.