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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
2h

So why did Joe Biden ignore that premise and open our borders and flew illegals in the middle of the night? He broke the law and should be tried for treason.

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liney sue's avatar
liney sue
1h

How dumb does Hochul think we are?????????

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