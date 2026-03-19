GOP Rep. Brandon Gill snapped at liberal open borders lawyer Thomas A. Saenz during a fiery hearing when he tried to steamroll him in front of congress during his time to ask questions.

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Together with Golden Crest Metals

Gold Is Up 18+% in 2026. Your IRA Probably Isn’t. Is It On the Right Side?

Let’s look at the scoreboard.

So far in 2026: Gold is up 18+%. The average stock-heavy IRA isn’t close.

Gold has been the best-performing major asset class for two straight years — nearly doubling U.S. stock returns over the past 12 months. And most American retirement accounts still hold less than 1% of it.

This isn’t a crisis trade. JPMorgan raised their 2026 forecast to $6,300 before the Iran escalation, before oil spiked, before stagflation entered the Fed’s vocabulary. The structural case was already there. Current events just made it louder.

Most IRAs are still positioned for the world of 2021. The scoreboard in 2026 looks different.

See what gold’s 22% gain means for retirement savers who have none — and how to add it here.

The free 2026 Info Guide covers:

Why gold is outperforming every major asset class in 2026

Why major banks have moved gold from “hedge” to “core holding”

How to add gold to your IRA or 401(k) — no new account, no penalties, done in days

Click here to see the 2026 asset performance comparison every retirement saver should read.

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Democrat candidate’s filthy Melania sex jibe gets exposed

A wealthy Democratic congressional hopeful in New York’s Hudson Valley, Peter Chatzky, faces intense backlash after old Facebook posts resurfaced showing him making crude sexual remarks about First Lady Melania Trump during the 2016 Republican National Convention, including speculating on paying for sex with her.

Old Posts Resurface : Decade-old Facebook comments from tech executive and former mayor Peter Chatzky include explicit vulgarity toward Melania Trump amid the 2016 RNC, plus jokes about sex parties and Bitcoin blackmail for alleged spy videos.

Campaign Context Emerges : Chatzky, self-funding $5 million to challenge Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in a key swing district, faces primary rivals who likely leaked the posts to undermine his progressive platform on healthcare and abolishing ICE.

Vulgar Remarks Detailed : In 2016, he wrote “You know you’d still f*** her” about Melania and quipped Donald Trump would charge $80 for a quick encounter; 2017 posts referenced hosting key parties and extortion threats.

Response Sparks Debate : Chatzky’s team dismisses the revelations as intra-party attacks from Democratic competitors, insisting the focus remains on his policy agenda rather than addressing the content of the resurfaced decade-old posts directly.

Gov. Hochul Begs rich exiles to return to NY to pay more taxes: “I need people…”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pleaded with high-net-worth residents who fled to Florida amid high taxes to return home and help foot the bill for the state’s generous social programs, warning of an eroded tax base during a recent summit.

Exodus Drives Plea : Affluent New Yorkers have increasingly relocated to no-income-tax Florida in recent years, accelerated by fears of massive tax hikes under progressive city leadership, leaving the state struggling to fund expansive welfare initiatives.

Summit Quote Revealed : At a Politico event in March 2026, Hochul openly stated she needs “high-net-worth” individuals to support programs, jokingly urging “cut me the checks” and suggesting outreach to Palm Beach millionaires for patriotic support.

Tax Base Erosion Highlighted : Polls show significant resident departure plans, with Hochul framing the return of wealthy exiles as essential to sustain generous social spending without further burdening remaining taxpayers in a competitive interstate environment.

Political Criticism Mounts : Critics portray the governor’s appeal as desperate and tone-deaf, highlighting ongoing blue-state out-migration trends to low-tax havens like Florida while defending New York’s progressive policies and social safety net priorities.

Saudis rally Arab world as trust with Iran shatters

Saudi Arabia convened Arab and regional ministers in Riyadh to condemn Iran’s widespread drone and missile attacks on civilian sites, declaring trust “completely shattered” and vowing to defend against further aggression following Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the region.