Brandon Gill CALLS OUT Democrat witness for attacking "white christians" in DAMNING past comments
"Did you know that 34% of black Americans support 'christian nationalism?!'"
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill confronted the woke executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) Amanda Tyler for previous comments attacking white christian Americans.
“You stated, ‘White christinas have been more a part of the problem than the solution,… do you remember that?!” Gill grilled Tyler.
Watch the tense moment here:
Suspect identified after six-day manhunt following Brown shooting: report
A suspect in the Brown University shooting that left two students dead—Ella Cook, 19, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, an Uzbek American freshman—and nine others wounded has been identified by sources after an ineffectual six-day manhunt, though authorities have not publicly named the perpetrator who escaped into Providence, Rhode Island streets after opening fire in a classroom Saturday.
Police struggled with grainy images, no cameras in shooting location: For days, cops struggled to identify the masked suspect or obtain a single clear image despite releasing multiple grainy surveillance images, with Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez admitting Wednesday “He could be anywhere. We still don’t know who the person is or where he is,” while the university’s over 1,200 security cameras scattered around its 145-acre campus notably did not include the section of the Barus & Holley building where the shooting occurred.
Campus security faces growing criticism over slow progress: Campus security and local cops faced increasing criticism in the days following the slayings as they came up empty day after day in their search for a suspect, with the ineffectual manhunt dragging on through multiple light-on-info press conferences and authorities reduced to issuing photos of someone who may have merely come into contact with the killer.
Trump attends transfer for two Iowa National Guard members killed in Syria
President Trump participated Wednesday in the return ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in an ISIS ambush in Syria over the weekend.
Fallen soldiers honored: Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, and Sergeant William Nathaniel Howard, 29, were killed alongside U.S. civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat during a Saturday attack in Palmyra, Syria. War Secretary Pete Hegseth also attended the ceremony.
Attack details: The service members were conducting a key leader engagement with local partners during counter-ISIS operations when the gunman opened fire in an area outside interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s control, also wounding three others, according to Pentagon officials.
Family grief: Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jeffrey Bunn identified his son Nate (William Nathaniel Howard) in a Facebook post, writing “Our son Nate was one of the Soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice for all of us...He loved what he was doing and would be the first in and last out, no one left behind”
First Lady Melania Trump was scheduled to attend but ultimately unable to participate in the ceremony, which the Air Force describes as “not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the transfer case by a carry team.”
Trump adds mocking plaques to White House Presidential portraits
President Trump recently revealed satirical plaques beneath predecessor portraits in the White House “Presidential Walk of Fame,” using his signature humor.
Biden dubbed “worst President”: Two plaques under the 46th president’s autopen portrait label “Sleepy Joe Biden” as “by far, the worst President in American History” who caused “the highest Inflation ever recorded,” while calling him both “Sleepy,” among other things.
Obama criticized : Trump’s plaques call the 44th president “one of the most divisive political figures in American History” whose “Unaffordable Care Act” cost Democrats congressional control, accusing him of spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign and presiding over “the Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History…”
Clinton family mentioned repeatedly: Despite never serving as president, Hillary Clinton appears multiple times, including beneath Bill Clinton’s portrait where a plaque declares “In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins commented on the new plaques, likening them to “Truth Social posts.”
Love Brandon Gill he speaks the truth and knows what he's talking about. I am so sick of the DEMS and their lies, propaganda, rhetoric, FEARMONGERING and gaslighting.
Just picture a world where the bias was reversed and what would have been put out on the news 🤣