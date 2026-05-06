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The chaotic start to the year for the Department of Homeland Security seems like a long time ago. January saw heavy resistance and violence from left-wing militants in Minneapolis in response to Operation Metro Surge.

Then-Secretary Kristi Noem and then-Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino surged DHS personnel to crack down on illegal aliens in the Twin Cities. After two shootings from DHS agents during confrontations that resulted in the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the Trump administration withdrew the additional assets from Minnesota in exchange for greater cooperation from county jails.

While resistance to Homeland Security’s mission is still ongoing, as recently evidenced by the small riot in Brooklyn over the weekend, it does seem the daily, negative newscycle about deportations has subsided for now.

That said, Border Czar Tom Homan told CBS News the Trump administration’s goal of carrying out mass deportations has never been off the table.

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Homan went further to say sanctuary cities will continue to see “mass operations.”

“Let’s remember why we’re here. Four years of an open border. Over ten million illegal aliens, that we know of, came to the border…We had a historic illegal immigration crisis for four years,” Homan said, referring to the Biden-Harris border crisis. “So what’s required now? A historic mass deportation.”

Homan reiterated that many of the “asylum” seekers who illegally entered the U.S. and were “illegally” released by the Biden administration do not qualify for asylum under U.S. immigration law.

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While mass random sweeps are not a priority for DHS under Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, Homan added the shift has been to “smarter” immigration enforcement since the end of Operation Metro Surge.

Some Republicans have voiced their frustration with the switch to a less-in-your-face approach to arresting illegal aliens, saying aggressive steps must be taken in order to truly address the very large population of illegal immigrants.

The left-wing resistance to mass deportations can be further jammed up if Democrats take back the House and/or the Senate. Many Democratic members of Congress have vowed to either defund ICE and DHS or abolish it altogether.