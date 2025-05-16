While the Black Lives Matter movement no longer holds the power it once had nearly five years ago, that does not mean the tribal thinking over incidents making national headlines, that BLM encouraged, has gone away.

We saw that tribal thinking over the Austin Metcalf case, where Karmelo Anthony allegedly killed Metcalf over a seat and people poured in the donations for Anthony’s defense. We saw it more recently after Democratic members of Congress brawled with ICE agents after Newark’s mayor was arrested for trespassing, as I explained in a video here.

But perhaps the worst example this month is the case of retired Hamilton County sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson being allegedly killed by Rodney Hinton Jr. in a targeted attack.

Henderson was directing traffic for the University of Cincinnati's commencement ceremony when Hinton reportedly drove his car into Henderson, apparently in an act of revenge for the death of his son, Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by Cincinnati police the day before when he was caught in a stolen SUV and took off running, while armed with a gun.

The elder Hinton had just seen the body camera footage with other family members and allegedly killed Henderson because he was the first officer he saw. Hinton’s family witnessed the attack because they were following him in another car.

(Continued)

The lawyer representing Hinton had this to say: “Mr. Hinton experienced a psychiatric episode, triggered by watching a video of his son being shot to death. And that because of his mental defect, he did not know the wrongfulness of his conduct when he engaged Deputy Henderson.”

Similar to the Anthony case, social media users have twisted themselves to defend and praise Hinton’s alleged crime.

“[I] feel like everyone taking issue with the fact that he killed an ‘unrelated’ cop doesn’t understand that it wasn’t just that cop that killed his son. it is every cop who participates in the brutalization of black americans and allows others to, that killed his son,” one user posted, which got over 4,800 shares, 29,000 likes, and was viewed half a million times.

That post was in response to a painting depicting the real courtroom moment Hinton held his head high at deputies while being escorted out. That picture got 38K likes and was seen over one million times.

“BROTHER said an eye for eye,” was another popular post that shared a TikTok video of Hinton that has the caption, “Stand Tall King.”

There are countless TikTok videos lionizing Hinton for being the “REALIST man in the world.”

The BLM movement has fostered the deteriorating race relations within the United States since the death of Michael Brown in 2014. As previously stated, its political power has weakened almost to the point of irrelevancy, but its destructive mark on the culture is still alive and well.

Let’s look at what Hinton, who is 38-years-old, has accomplished. He killed a retired law enforcement officer who was not responsible for his son’s death. He wasn’t even in the same department. The man he killed wasn’t a high-speed operator, he was a literal traffic cop. The evidence is so strong against Hinton that it got the Democrat prosecutor for Hamilton County to seek the death penalty. Five children are now without their father.

It feels like I’m beating a dead horse whenever I bring it up, but while the fires and smoke from the 2020 riots have long cleared our nation’s cities and the physical damage has been (mostly) repaired, BLM’s devastating impact on our way of life will be felt for years to come.