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There has been recent attention on Madison, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Corey Ruiz, who is black and Latino. The shooting took place when officers responded to a call of a man appearing to be looking for a car to steal.

Once on scene, officers tried to take Ruiz into custody, but he violently resisted. According to police, Ruiz attacked an officer with a knife. A taser was deployed, but the officer who was attacked with the knife shot and killed Ruiz. The altercation was caught on video from several bystanders. An officer can be seen tossing the knife away from Ruiz following the gun shots.

Almost immediately, BLM activists painted this case as an “execution” despite not having all the facts. It could be this was an unjustified shooting, but given what we know now, it does not appear that way.

Ruiz’s family held a press conference with Ben Crump, a lawyer known for representing families in police shooting cases across the country. Ruiz’s family said Ruiz’s very long criminal history does not tell the whole story.

“His criminal record tells a tale of trauma, of pain, of struggle. It does not define who my brother was...I need somebody to help me understand why they felt it was ok to execute my brother based on no facts at all,” his sister Veronica said.

WATCH:

So what is Ruiz’s criminal history? For starters, it goes back all the way to 2009. He had up to 40 misdemeanor and felony convictions from 2009 to 2025. His record included: Robbery by force, strangulation, drug possession, vehicle theft, battery of a public safety worker, resisting law enforcement, and drug paraphernalia possession.

While it is true that someone who has a criminal conviction is not that person’s end all be all, Ruiz was someone who had multiple convictions as recently as last year. His most recent conviction, resisting law enforcement, lines up with his behavior that resulted in being shot and killed. As cliche as it sounds, fighting with officers instead of complying is what led to this situation.

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The most frustrating aspect of this shooting is the lack of body cameras from the officers to give us greater context. This is not the officers’ fault because the Madison Police Department has requested funding for body cameras and it is the liberals on the city council who have rejected those requests.

True to form, BLM activists have rallied around Ruiz, claiming his “murder” was not justified. There have been protests and marches, with some moments getting contentious. But there have not been any large-scale bouts of violence, like we saw in 2020.

BLM’s ability to galvanize people to riot in the streets has long been dead, mostly due to the movement constantly proclaiming police brutality, only for most of those cases ending up being justified. It is clear most Americans are not buying what BLM is selling. If the Ruiz case happened in 2020, I would already be in Madison covering a riot. Fast forward to 2026, it is barely a blip on Americans’ radar.

As usual, the movement has no one to blame but itself.