A black Trump supporter fired back at a liberal opposed to voter ID mandates during a Fox News panel, after he claimed such laws are aimed at “voter suppression” of minority demographics that “the Republican Party does not want voting.”

“That’s not true!!” she told him firmly. “To say that it would negatively effect a minority group because they are not educated enough to get these documents is completely outrageous!”

Trump threatens Iran with strikes “twenty times harder” if oil flow through Strait of Hormuz is blocked

President Donald Trump warned Monday on Truth Social that Iran will face much stronger U.S. military strikes if it closes the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, threatening to hit the country “TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far” and take out “easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again,” adding “Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

Trump framed the warning as “a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait,” expressing hope it is “a gesture that will be greatly appreciated.”

God Bless the NYPD and all of America’s Brave Police Officers

Chief Aaron Edwards of the NYPD relentlessly pursued Islamic terrorists outside of Gracie Mansion on Saturday, with little concern for his own safety, despite the imminent danger of volatile homemade explosives thrown at his feet.

Iran defies Trump, appoints Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader despite his father’s own criticsms

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appointed Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, as the new supreme leader despite his late father Ali Khamenei explicitly opposing the succession in his will, with expert Khosro Isfahani saying “Mojtaba is an impotent young cleric who has achieved nothing in terms of political life” and that his father “felt his son lacked the experience or capability to run Iran.”

Why it matters: President Trump had signaled Mojtaba was an “unacceptable” choice and told The Post “I’m not happy with him” after the appointment, previously warning Iran not to pick a leader without his approval and saying “nobody would hold power in Iran” without his permission. Trump is reportedly prepared to assassinate Mojtaba if he doesn’t meet US demands including total abandonment of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, telling outlets the new leader is “not going to last long” without US approval and calling him a “lightweight.”

The controversial selection: Mojtaba didn’t even win a majority vote in the Assembly of Experts that was supposed to select Khamenei’s replacement, but the IRGC “coerced” and pressured the council to appoint him anyway, prompting many clerics to boycott the announcement meeting. Mojtaba, who never held government office before his appointment, was injured in the Feb. 28 US-Israeli strike that killed his father along with 49 other Iranian officials, his mother, wife, and son. Leaked US diplomatic cables from the 2000s called him “the power behind the robes” and accused him of rigging Iran’s presidential elections, while also revealing he was treated for impotence and struggled to conceive after marriage.

Gracie Mansion bombers wanted attack deadlier than Boston Marathon bombing, DOJ reveals

The Department of Justice charged self-avowed ISIS supporters Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, with attempting to “detonate two explosive devices” near Gracie Mansion, home of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with Deputy AG Todd Blanche saying “these men allegedly sought to inflict mass casualties in service to ISIS with the hope of exceeding the carnage of the Boston Marathon bombing” which killed three people and wounded hundreds. Balat told officers he wanted an “even bigger” attack, saying “it was only three deaths.”