PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Mason's avatar
Aaron Mason
9h

Everyone needs ID for just about everything imaginable, driver license, credit cards, etc. How can that be racist?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
9h

Wait can this be right. Because according to the ice cream eating baboon Biden, you ain't black if you don't vote for him.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture