Ohio Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy was challenged about Black history at a Cincinnati town hall following a viral beating of a White woman, an audience member named Robert accused America of sweeping Black history "under the table" while remembering other groups' suffering, namely “the ashkenazi jews.”

Vivek’s response was unbelievable…

Click To Watch Video

"Well, look over the 400 years of all the violence that was perpetrated on our people… You want to sweep our history under the table, but you don't sweep the Ashkenazi Jews with the Hitler thing under the table. All the things that you did to the other races of people, you don't sweep that under the table. But when it comes down to the black Negro, we can always sweep what happened to us under the table,” Robert told Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy admitted the question made him "uncomfortable" but said America is "destined to never be perfect" because it's comprised of humans, not gods, arguing it's better to live in a country with ideals that falls short than one with no ideals at all, comparing America to China and Iran.

“We have to confront what is true, not just what makes us comfortable," Ramaswamy explained, stating that no ethnic history should be ignored while also arguing that recent incidents like the Cincinnati beating shouldn't be swept aside either.

Another man wearing a MAGA hat stood up during the event and completely turned the tables on the narrative of black history in America.

Watch the jaw-dropping moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Mode Mobile

No, it's not Nvidia… It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.

Their EarnPhone has helped users earn and save over $325M, driving $75M+ in revenue and an eye-popping 32,481% growth. And having secured partnerships with Walmart and Best Buy, Mode’s not stopping there…

Like Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source. The difference is that you have a chance to invest in Mode’s pre-IPO offering at just $0.30/share.

They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq and the time to invest at their current share price is running out.

⏳Round almost full — secure your investment at $0.30/share now.

Learn More

Disclaimers

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

This offer is only open to accredited investors.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of June, Rainmaker has received $319,829.39. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html

