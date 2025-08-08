PolitiBrawl

Stanley Warner
23m

The second audience speaker is spot on.

The Great Thomas Sowell wrote:

"MANY SUCCESSFUL POLITICAL CAREERS HAVE BEEN BUILT ON

GIVING BLACKS 'FAVORS' THAT LOOK GOOD ON THE SURFACE

BUT DO LASTING DAMAGE IN THE LONG RUN. ONE OF THESE

*FAVORS WAS THE WELFARE STATE. A VASTLY EXPANDED

WELFARE STATE IN THE 1960S DESTROYED THE BLACK FAMILY.

WHICH HAD SURVIVED CENTURIES OF SLAVERY AND

GENERATIONS OF RACIAL OPPRESSION."

Our modern welfare state started in the 60's with LBJ's "Great Society" which is largely responsible for the deterioration of our big cities and has destroyed the Black family where an unbelievable 75% of African American children are now raised in a single parent home. Every single Psychological and Sociological study ever done says that children from single parent homes are more likely to drop out of school, do drugs, join gangs, commit crimes and end up incarcerated. That fact, not the left's invented mantra of "systemic racism", is what's responsible for the underperformance of blacks in education and their over representation in our penal system. Yet, do you ever hear any politician talking about this? Until our welfare state is totally dismantled and restructured to support the family unit, instead of destroying it, it is certain that cities will continue to decline as will disparities in income and opportunity that will only get worse. The Democrats never ending cries of racism and idiotic DEI policies do nothing to solve any problem, but only exacerbate racial animosity and enable a self perpetuating "victim" culture.

1 reply
Stanley Warner's avatar
Stanley Warner
32m

Liberals, Academics and other "race baiters" act as if America was the "epicenter" of the evil of slavery. That lie is the real evil that totally ignores history. In fact, more white Europeans were enslaved by Muslims of the Barbary coast between 1530 and 1780 (up to 1.25 million) than were ever transported to America (about 300,000). And that slaves in the U.S. were just .03 of the world's slave population at the time; which was primarily in Asia, India, and South America. And, oh yeah, almost every country in the world (even including Native American Indians) since the beginning of recorded history has made slaves of their vanquished enemies. Politicians and educators ignore historical facts to indoctrinate our youth with their perverted and racist ideology to divide us and paint blacks as perpetual "victims" to keep them on the Democratic "plantation". The truth is that America is the only country in the world that ever fought a bloody war to end slavery and has continually passed laws to ensure that every citizen (regardless of race, religion, creed, of national origin) has equal rights under the law. In fact, we have gone so far to the extreme to provide favoritism in hiring and education for blacks and minorities, that Affirmative Action and illegal DEI policies are finally being removed to return us the fundamental principal of America as the greatest "Meritocracy" win the world where anyone can succeed based on their talent, hard work and perseverance and not their immutable characteristics.

1 reply
6 more comments...

