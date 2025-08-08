Black man confronts Vivek Ramaswamy about slavery, What happens next is unbelievable...
Vivek handled this perfectly...
Ohio Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy was challenged about Black history at a Cincinnati town hall following a viral beating of a White woman, an audience member named Robert accused America of sweeping Black history "under the table" while remembering other groups' suffering, namely “the ashkenazi jews.”
Vivek’s response was unbelievable…
"Well, look over the 400 years of all the violence that was perpetrated on our people… You want to sweep our history under the table, but you don't sweep the Ashkenazi Jews with the Hitler thing under the table. All the things that you did to the other races of people, you don't sweep that under the table. But when it comes down to the black Negro, we can always sweep what happened to us under the table,” Robert told Ramaswamy.
Ramaswamy admitted the question made him "uncomfortable" but said America is "destined to never be perfect" because it's comprised of humans, not gods, arguing it's better to live in a country with ideals that falls short than one with no ideals at all, comparing America to China and Iran.
“We have to confront what is true, not just what makes us comfortable," Ramaswamy explained, stating that no ethnic history should be ignored while also arguing that recent incidents like the Cincinnati beating shouldn't be swept aside either.
Another man wearing a MAGA hat stood up during the event and completely turned the tables on the narrative of black history in America.
Watch the jaw-dropping moment here:
Investors are watching this fast-growing tech company
No, it's not Nvidia… It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.
Their EarnPhone has helped users earn and save over $325M, driving $75M+ in revenue and an eye-popping 32,481% growth. And having secured partnerships with Walmart and Best Buy, Mode’s not stopping there…
Like Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source. The difference is that you have a chance to invest in Mode’s pre-IPO offering at just $0.30/share.
They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq and the time to invest at their current share price is running out.
⏳Round almost full — secure your investment at $0.30/share now.
Disclaimers
The second audience speaker is spot on.
The Great Thomas Sowell wrote:
"MANY SUCCESSFUL POLITICAL CAREERS HAVE BEEN BUILT ON
GIVING BLACKS 'FAVORS' THAT LOOK GOOD ON THE SURFACE
BUT DO LASTING DAMAGE IN THE LONG RUN. ONE OF THESE
*FAVORS WAS THE WELFARE STATE. A VASTLY EXPANDED
WELFARE STATE IN THE 1960S DESTROYED THE BLACK FAMILY.
WHICH HAD SURVIVED CENTURIES OF SLAVERY AND
GENERATIONS OF RACIAL OPPRESSION."
Our modern welfare state started in the 60's with LBJ's "Great Society" which is largely responsible for the deterioration of our big cities and has destroyed the Black family where an unbelievable 75% of African American children are now raised in a single parent home. Every single Psychological and Sociological study ever done says that children from single parent homes are more likely to drop out of school, do drugs, join gangs, commit crimes and end up incarcerated. That fact, not the left's invented mantra of "systemic racism", is what's responsible for the underperformance of blacks in education and their over representation in our penal system. Yet, do you ever hear any politician talking about this? Until our welfare state is totally dismantled and restructured to support the family unit, instead of destroying it, it is certain that cities will continue to decline as will disparities in income and opportunity that will only get worse. The Democrats never ending cries of racism and idiotic DEI policies do nothing to solve any problem, but only exacerbate racial animosity and enable a self perpetuating "victim" culture.
Liberals, Academics and other "race baiters" act as if America was the "epicenter" of the evil of slavery. That lie is the real evil that totally ignores history. In fact, more white Europeans were enslaved by Muslims of the Barbary coast between 1530 and 1780 (up to 1.25 million) than were ever transported to America (about 300,000). And that slaves in the U.S. were just .03 of the world's slave population at the time; which was primarily in Asia, India, and South America. And, oh yeah, almost every country in the world (even including Native American Indians) since the beginning of recorded history has made slaves of their vanquished enemies. Politicians and educators ignore historical facts to indoctrinate our youth with their perverted and racist ideology to divide us and paint blacks as perpetual "victims" to keep them on the Democratic "plantation". The truth is that America is the only country in the world that ever fought a bloody war to end slavery and has continually passed laws to ensure that every citizen (regardless of race, religion, creed, of national origin) has equal rights under the law. In fact, we have gone so far to the extreme to provide favoritism in hiring and education for blacks and minorities, that Affirmative Action and illegal DEI policies are finally being removed to return us the fundamental principal of America as the greatest "Meritocracy" win the world where anyone can succeed based on their talent, hard work and perseverance and not their immutable characteristics.