A black ICE agent gave an absolutely ruthless response when a transgender protester, along with a mob of agitators, confronted and harassed him in the streets of Minneapolis.

“What the hell is wrong with you people?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with ZBiotics

A good night out shouldn’t derail the next day. Planning ahead is a small shift that makes a real difference, especially as we get more serious about our time and productivity.

That’s where ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink comes in. It’s the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, developed by PhD scientists to help prevent rough mornings after drinking.

Here’s how it works: When you drink alcohol, your body converts it into a toxic byproduct in the gut. It’s the buildup of this byproduct—not dehydration—that’s largely responsible for feeling lousy the next day. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol produces an enzyme that breaks this byproduct down, helping your body process alcohol more efficiently.

The routine is simple: Make Pre-Alcohol your first drink of the night, drink responsibly, and give yourself a better chance at a productive morning.

If you want to try it, go to zbiotics.com/brawl and use code BRAWL at checkout for 15% off your first order. It’s backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk.

Try it now

Melinda Gates demands ex-husband Bill explain Epstein bombshells

Melinda Gates expressed profound sadness for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and said her ex-husband Bill Gates must answer questions about his ties to the disgraced financier following the latest release of Epstein files, which include explosive allegations of his extramarital conduct.

Epstein files allege misconduct Bill Gates reportedly sought antibiotics to secretly treat an STD allegedly from Russian girls, per draft emails from Epstein’s circle; his advisor accused him of morally inappropriate acts.

Melinda distances herself fully The philanthropist, divorced from Gates in 2021 partly over his Epstein meetings and affairs, says she has pushed away the pain and is now thriving in a positive new chapter.

Gates issues strong denial A spokesperson for Bill Gates called the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false,” suggesting they reflect Epstein’s desperation after Gates ended their association years ago.

Jill Biden’s ex-husband charged with wife’s murder

William Stevenson, former husband of Jill Biden during their 1970-1975 marriage, was arrested Monday and indicted on first-degree murder in the December death of his current wife, Linda Stevenson, 64, after she was found unresponsive in their Delaware home following a domestic dispute call, authorities said Tuesday.

Arrest Follows Indictment Grand jury indicted Stevenson February 2 on one count of first-degree murder; he was taken into custody the same day and held without posting $500,000 bail at Howard Young Correctional Institution.

Death Investigation Details Police responded December 28 to a domestic dispute in the Wilmington area, found Linda unresponsive in the living room, attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene with autopsy handled by state forensics.

No Comment From Bidens The Office of Joe and Jill Biden did not respond to requests for comment on the charges against Stevenson, who owned a notable club near the University of Delaware during his marriage to Jill.

Billie Eilish slammed over “stolen land” hypocrisy

The Tongva tribe, indigenous to the Los Angeles basin, confirmed Billie Eilish’s multimillion-dollar LA mansion sits on their ancestral land, following her Grammy speech declaring “no one is illegal on stolen land” and blasting ICE, prompting accusations of hypocrisy as critics demand she address the claim directly.

Tongva Asserts Ancestral Claim — Tribe spokesperson states Eilish’s gated home is on Gabrieleno Tongva territory in greater LA, with no direct contact from the singer or her team about the property.