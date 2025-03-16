This Week’s MAGA Moments:

Must-See MAGA Moments from pat and present

Atlanta black activist Michaelah Montgomery did something unexpected during a Georgia Trump rally just before the 2024 election that may have won President Trump the entire state.

Watch the incredible MAGA Moment right here:

Watch Video

Reporter smacks Trump in the face with microphone, Watch his reaction…

President Trump was struck in the face with a boom mic by a reporter while taking questions at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Trump did not seem sure it was an accident. Watch his response here:

Watch Video

Presented By AmmoSquared

Hope Won’t Fill Your Magazines…

Remember the ammo shortage of 2020? Empty shelves, sold-out stock—it was a nightmare. What if you never had to worry about that again?

Introducing AmmoSquared, America’s Ammunition Reserve. Since 2015, nearly 100,000 members have built personal ammo stockpiles—automatically and effortlessly.

How it works:

Sign up – Choose from 70+ calibers.

Set your budget – Automate your ammo purchases.

Pick shipping frequency – Get ammo when you need it.

We store it – Secure, climate-controlled warehouses.

No minimums. No hidden fees. Just peace of mind.

Special Offer: Sign up today and get 75 rounds of 9mm practice ammo to jumpstart your reserve.

Don’t wait for the next shortage—because hope won’t fill your magazines. Click here to get started!

Shop Ammo Now

Trump rains hellfire on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, watches air strikes from White House

Image posted by the White House on X

President Trump, dressed in golf attire and signature red MAGA hat, watched U.S. air strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, Saturday, from the White House.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that he had ordered the U.S. military to “launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen."

"Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom," Trump wrote. "No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World."

Image posted by The White House on X

The White House’s X account posted a statement along with pictures of Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio watching the air strikes, saying "For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency."

JD Vance TEARS CNN clown Wolf Blitzer apart live on his own show

Blitzer was never the same after this…

JD Vance refused to let CNN hack Wolf Blitzer trash Donald Trump during a heated live debate on the network, just months before the election, about the lawfare siege Democrats pushed on the Trump and his allies.

“I think this is disgraceful, I don’t care what you call it Wolf!!” Vance snapped at Blitzer.

Watch Video