Black lesbian activist Tish Hyman confronted Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell during a campaign event, blasting him in front of the crowd for ignoring the grievances of real women who don’t want to see biologically male transgender people in women’s spaces.

“Answer me straight!!!”

Watch the tense moment here:

Leavitt on Zohran Mamdani/Trump meeting: “Talk is cheap…”

White House press Sec. Karoline Leavitt responded to President Donald Trump’s meeting with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani:

“Talk is cheap... The fact that President Trump is willing to meet with somebody who said those types of things about him shows that he really is interested in being a President for ALL Americans.”

Greta Thunberg banned and fined for dyeing Grand Canal green

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, 22, received a 48-hour ban from entering Venice, Italy and was fined $172 along with roughly 35 other demonstrators after joining Extinction Rebellion protesters in dyeing the Grand Canal bright green using what the group claimed was a fluorescent, non-toxic tracer commonly employed in environmental studies.

Coordinated actions across ten Italian cities: The protest occurred as the COP30 United Nations climate conference ended in Brazil, with Extinction Rebellion coordinating actions in ten Italian cities including dyeing fountains in Genoa and Padova, turning rivers green in Turin, Bologna and Taranto, and hanging a “Stop Ecocide” banner from Venice’s iconic Rialto Bridge while silent protesters in red veils moved through tourist crowds.

Italian officials condemn stunt as disrespectful: Veneto Province Gov. Luca Zaia criticized Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion’s action as “a gesture that risks having consequences for the environment” and “a disrespectful act towards our city, its history and its fragility,” while the group argued the stunt aimed to “draw attention to the massive effects of climate collapse” and criticized Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government for resisting stronger climate measures.

University of Minnesota warns of “Whiteness Pandemic”

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities’ “Culture and Family Lab” website warns against a “whiteness pandemic” and provides “resources” on how to “halt and reverse” the issue, stating that if you were “born or raised in the United States, you have grown up in the Whiteness Pandemic” and can play a role in reversing it, especially if White due to “power and privilege.”