Black activist SCREAMS in Eric Swalwell's face for betraying real women for transgender agenda
She takes over his entire pathetic campaign rally: "There are no trans children, there's only children!!!"
Black lesbian activist Tish Hyman confronted Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell during a campaign event, blasting him in front of the crowd for ignoring the grievances of real women who don’t want to see biologically male transgender people in women’s spaces.
“Answer me straight!!!”
Leavitt on Zohran Mamdani/Trump meeting: “Talk is cheap…”
White House press Sec. Karoline Leavitt responded to President Donald Trump’s meeting with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani:
“Talk is cheap... The fact that President Trump is willing to meet with somebody who said those types of things about him shows that he really is interested in being a President for ALL Americans.”
Greta Thunberg banned and fined for dyeing Grand Canal green
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, 22, received a 48-hour ban from entering Venice, Italy and was fined $172 along with roughly 35 other demonstrators after joining Extinction Rebellion protesters in dyeing the Grand Canal bright green using what the group claimed was a fluorescent, non-toxic tracer commonly employed in environmental studies.
Coordinated actions across ten Italian cities: The protest occurred as the COP30 United Nations climate conference ended in Brazil, with Extinction Rebellion coordinating actions in ten Italian cities including dyeing fountains in Genoa and Padova, turning rivers green in Turin, Bologna and Taranto, and hanging a “Stop Ecocide” banner from Venice’s iconic Rialto Bridge while silent protesters in red veils moved through tourist crowds.
Italian officials condemn stunt as disrespectful: Veneto Province Gov. Luca Zaia criticized Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion’s action as “a gesture that risks having consequences for the environment” and “a disrespectful act towards our city, its history and its fragility,” while the group argued the stunt aimed to “draw attention to the massive effects of climate collapse” and criticized Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government for resisting stronger climate measures.
University of Minnesota warns of “Whiteness Pandemic”
The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities’ “Culture and Family Lab” website warns against a “whiteness pandemic” and provides “resources” on how to “halt and reverse” the issue, stating that if you were “born or raised in the United States, you have grown up in the Whiteness Pandemic” and can play a role in reversing it, especially if White due to “power and privilege.”
Website describes “whiteness” as driving force behind racism: The webpage explains that while racism should be viewed as an “epidemic” or “pandemic,” the “whiteness pandemic” is “lurking” behind and driving that issue, defining “Whiteness” as referring to “culture, not biology” featuring “colorblindness, passivity, and White fragility,” with the family system being “one of the most powerful systems involved in systemic racism.”
Research funded by federal mental health agency: Funding for the project comes from various sources including the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), with one paper surveying mostly liberal White female mothers with average income over $125,000 concluding that “Family socialization into the centuries-old culture of Whiteness...perpetrates and perpetuates U.S. racism,” while resources include literature from Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo.
Watchdog criticizes program as entrenched DEI: Parents’ rights watchdog Defending Education put out a report Tuesday outlining the university’s efforts, with research director Rhyen Staley telling Fox News Digital this is “another example of how ingrained DEI is in higher education and is not going away any time soon,” calling for universities to “end this nonsense yesterday,” while the university defended its “commitment to the principles of academic freedom.”
All this shows to me is that marginalized people are as capable of ignorance and bigotry as anyone else. That woman does not represent this gay woman and my views. I meet a lot of anti-trans people in my community. They don't represent me.
Actions speak louder than words... And look at what the Democrat Party has done over the last several years. They don't give a rat's ass about girls and women! What happened to all those decades of women's liberation marches? They threw them all off a cliff! Brilliant right?