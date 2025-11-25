PolitiBrawl

Tara Ehm's avatar
Tara Ehm's avatar
Tara Ehm
1m

All this shows to me is that marginalized people are as capable of ignorance and bigotry as anyone else. That woman does not represent this gay woman and my views. I meet a lot of anti-trans people in my community. They don't represent me.

Autumn's avatar
Autumn
9m

Actions speak louder than words... And look at what the Democrat Party has done over the last several years. They don't give a rat's ass about girls and women! What happened to all those decades of women's liberation marches? They threw them all off a cliff! Brilliant right?

