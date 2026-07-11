Bill O’Reilly went off at clueless Chris Cuomo after he defended socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his band of far-left candidates who recently swept major Democrat primaries, downplaying just how radical and dangerous they truly are.

“Hello, are you living on planet earth?! He’s a hardcore communist!!” O’Reilly snapped.

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Italian Americans go scorched earth on Mamdani over Little Italy’s omission from NYC immigrant map

The Italian American Civil Rights League is demanding an apology from Mayor Zohran Mamdani after his administration published a “New York City Immigrant Enclaves” map that highlighted dozens of ethnic neighborhoods across the five boroughs while omitting Little Italy — one of the city’s most historically significant immigrant communities. IACRL president Mike Crispi called the exclusion “cultural erasure,” noting that Italian immigrants built much of the city’s physical infrastructure, including canals, bridges, gas lines, and the subway system.

The backlash quickly spread on social media, with users noting the map also appeared to exclude Jewish neighborhoods and other longstanding communities. Critics accused the Mamdani administration of prioritizing fashionable progressive constituencies while overlooking communities with deep historical roots in the city. Writer Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt highlighted that roughly 11% of the city’s population appeared unrepresented on the map.

Mamdani deflected blame, saying the map was originally created by former Mayor Eric Adams’ administration in 2023 and that his team had already added several neighborhoods to it. He pledged to add Little Italy and other missing communities in future updates. The IACRL announced plans to hold a rally in Little Italy in response to the controversy.

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Trump warns Iran of massive retaliation if assassination attempt succeeds

President Donald Trump escalated his warnings to Iran Friday night, posting on Truth Social that 1,000 missiles are “locked and loaded” and aimed at Iran, with orders already given for the US military to “completely decimate and destroy” the country for a one-year period if the regime succeeds in killing him. Trump told The Post he has left standing instructions to “bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before” should anything happen to him.

The warnings come amid active Iranian assassination threats that intensified this week during funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war. His son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to avenge his father’s death, while mourners openly displayed banners and chanted threats against Trump in the streets of Tehran.

Iran has pursued Trump’s assassination since 2020, when he ordered the strike that killed IRGC General Qasem Soleimani. Israel recently shared fresh intelligence with Washington about a new Iranian plot targeting the president.

Trump’s “Patriot Games” teen athletic competition coming to Ohio in August

President Donald Trump’s televised teen athletic competition, the Patriot Games, is set for August 9-11 at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, featuring a military-inspired boot camp circuit alongside challenges drawn from football, basketball, soccer, and track. High school students ages 14-17 from across the country are being recruited to compete for individual and team titles, with $250,000 in college scholarships split among male and female champions.