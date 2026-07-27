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dave's avatar
dave
3h

Yeah, I’m old enough to remember that. And a few other things

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
4hEdited

Hey people, start spreading this around as far as you can;

Let us prove to the Democrats that IF Trump is a villain for his stance on Immigration, it stands to reason that Clinton and Obama were also, as they stated the same things that Tramp has stated,, with regard to ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, which are obvious facts with regard to legal versus illegal immigration and immigration laws.

So why were Clinton and Obama not called Hitler and the Federal agents not called the Gestapo in those days when Clinton and Obama, both Democrats, stated the same identical things that Tramp is stating now?

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