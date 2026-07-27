President Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of The Union speech sounds as MAGA at President Trump in 2026! Was he also a “fascist?”

“All Americans are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country!” Clinton proclaimed. “We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws!”

What changed with the Democrats? They realized letting in millions of illegal immigrants will keep them in power!

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Kamala Harris’s new $8 million Malibu Estate is in exclusive white enclave reportedly hostile to minority visitors

Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff purchased an $8.15 million Malibu estate in December 2025 in Point Dume, a predominantly white enclave where minority surfers and beachgoers have repeatedly documented hostile treatment and restricted access. The home sits two minutes from Little Dume Beach, a de facto private beach accessible only via gated entry — including gates using facial recognition technology — despite California law requiring all beaches to remain publicly accessible below the high-tide line.

The purchase is notable given Harris’s career-long emphasis on fighting racial housing discrimination, redlining, and segregation. Point Dume is roughly 80% white, with Black residents comprising just 2.2% of the population. Minority surf groups have documented verbal confrontations and deliberate exclusion from the area’s waves.

Harris joins several major Democratic donors in Malibu who have faced separate beach-access controversies, including David Geffen, who spent decades blocking a legally required public beach pathway at his Carbon Beach property.

Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

Big Beautiful Bill accidentally ends Medicare in 2027?

You still have time to protect your health and retirement savings

What will you do on June 18, 2027 when your Medicare card stops working?

On that date, two unstoppable factors will converge to bring about the end of Medicare.

Factor #1 is the new Public Law 119-21. (Yes, that’s the Big Beautiful Bill.)

Factor #2 is a dark consequence of Artificial Intelligence.

The first stage is already underway.

Learn More

P.S. You still have time to protect your health and retirement savings if you take this step now.

James Talarico says Islamic mystics shaped his faith as much as christians

Audio unearthed by The Daily Wire shows Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico crediting Islamic mystics and poets like Rumi with shaping his faith as much as Christian writers, comments that contradict his recent New York Times interview describing his beliefs as rooted in “biblical Christianity.” Talarico made the remarks during a 2024 podcast appearance alongside a Muslim state legislator, saying interfaith dialogue “strengthens” rather than dilutes one’s tradition.

Talarico said: “I know personally that I’ve learned as much about my faith from Salman’s tradition, from the Islamic mystics, from poets like Rumi, as much as I have from Christian authors and Christian writers,… This kind of interfaith dialogue, it doesn’t water down your tradition, in fact it strengthens it, it brings out new flavors and new colors.”

Talarico’s broader religious statements have drawn scrutiny, including past comments describing God as “nonbinary,” calling Jesus a “radical feminist,” and attending a progressive Austin church that critics describe as far outside mainstream Christianity.

NBA star mocks Mamdani for Netanyahu manhunt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma publicly mocked NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani as “a mayor playing president” after Mamdani released a video calling for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant ahead of the UN General Assembly. Kuzma accused Mamdani of prioritizing performative content over actual governance, writing that his generation was “learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing; it’s in looking like you did the thing.”