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Palmetto State Armory announced on Wednesday it is putting production into overdrive and prioritizing orders from Virginia after Democrats in the state house passed an “assault weapons” ban and now awaits a signature from Governor Abigail Spanberger (D).

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Saddam Salim, who was born in Bangladesh. The law would take effect on July 1 if signed by Spanberger, just three days before the United States’ 250th birthday, which is possible thanks in part to the colonists’ access to firearms.

“Our mission has always been simple: Maximize freedom. And when freedom is threatened, we don’t slow down. We step it up,” PSA said in a post on social media.

PSA further teased the company is working on other projects to “maximize freedom in Virginia,” with more information coming soon.

“The Second Amendment isn’t about what the government thinks you should have. It’s about what free Americans have the right to own. So we’re gonna keep building, keep shipping, and keep doing our part to make sure freedom doesn’t disappear,” PSA added.

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What has happened in Virginia is just a glimpse of what can happen at the national level should Democrats take back Congress in the upcoming midterms. As soon as they were in power, they walked back the “moderate” facade and pushed for radically changing House representation in favor of Democrats, introducing more taxes, and ending agreements for local police to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The “assault weapons” ban shows how far they are willing to take things when time and time again it has been proven such bans would do little to achieve Democrats’ stated goals.

Spanberger said she will review the bill, so there is a very small chance she vetoes it, but I would not hold your breath.

The good news is Second Amendment advocates have repeatedly won in court when challenging such asinine laws throughout the years. Years ago, it was popular for Democrats to advocate for handgun bans and no concealed carry, now concealed carry is legal in all 50 states with many states having open carry laws.

It goes to show yet again that elections have consequences.