Congressional investigators uncovered new details Thursday about the Biden administration with testimony revealing that a key White House communications official rarely interacted directly with the president despite serving for over two years.

The House Oversight Committee's examination of Ian Sams, formerly the White House Counsel's Office spokesman, disclosed that his presidential contact consisted of merely two in-person encounters, supplemented by a single virtual meeting and one telephone conversation during his tenure from 2022 to 2024.

Republican Chairman James Comer characterized the three-hour closed-door session as shocking, suggesting it undermines previous assertions about Biden's engagement level within his own administration.

The testimony adds weight to ongoing congressional scrutiny over whether Biden's closest advisers operated independently while limiting broader staff access to the commander-in-chief.

Sams' physical separation from the president appears to have been institutionalized through his assignment to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building rather than the West Wing. His duties required coordination through senior intermediaries, particularly Communications Director Anita Dunn and legal counsel Stuart Delery and Ed Siskel.

Current and former administration officials acknowledged this arrangement reflected standard protocol for Sams' position, though it highlights the administration's hierarchical communication structure.

The revelations emerge amid Republican allegations that a narrow leadership group of the Biden administration was actually running the country, opposed to teh mentally-failing president. Recent journalistic accounts have described this core team as functioning like a governing council, making critical decisions with varying degrees of presidential input.

Sams departed his White House role last August to join Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign as a senior strategist.

The investigation has systematically examined key Biden administration figures, with Thursday's session representing the eleventh such interview. Remaining witnesses include former deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, ex-press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and former chief of staff Jeff Zients, scheduled for appearances through mid-September.

Several Biden associates have refused cooperation, invoking constitutional protections against self-incrimination, including first lady Jill Biden's top aide and the president's personal physician.

The committee's work centers on allegations that executive decision-making became increasingly concentrated among a small group of advisers, especially as Biden’s public appearances showed more and more aging physical and mental decline.

Previous witness testimony has painted a picture of limited presidential visibility even among national security officials, with some expressing doubts about Biden's political sustainability during 2024.