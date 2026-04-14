Ben Shapiro humiliated now-disgraced Democrat Eric Swalwell after his weak attempt to catch Shapiro off-guard about Project 2025 during a tense congressional hearing.

“Democrats, like Peter Pan or Tinker Bell, think if they say ‘Project 2025’ enough, their presidential candidate will become alive again…” Shapiro mocked Swalwell.

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Sexual misconduct allegations force bipartisan calls for resignation : Both Democrats and Republicans demanded Swalwell resign following fresh allegations of sexual misconduct. Even Swalwell’s “best friend in the world,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., was forced to walk away from supporting him after being “raked over the coals” for running what one Democratic strategist called a “smear” campaign against Swalwell’s accusers.

What Democrats said: California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks called the allegations “deeply disturbing.” Nancy Pelosi said Swalwell’s resignation was “a smart decision to make.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she is “glad that [Swalwell] will be gone,” adding that “people who are in positions of power and authority over others need to be held accountable when they take advantage of that position.”

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Biden DOJ weaponized FACE Act against pro-lifers, explosive review finds

A nearly 900-page DOJ report examining 700,000+ records reveals Biden’s Justice Department “withheld evidence” and approved “aggressive arrest tactics” when targeting pro-life defendants, who received average prison sentence requests of 26.8 months compared to 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants. Former AG Merrick Garland’s national task force—launched after Roe was overturned—worked closely with Planned Parenthood, Feminist Majority Foundation, and National Abortion Federation to “monitor” pro-life activists for years before requesting arrests.

Shocking prosecutorial misconduct : Emails show task force director Sanjay Patel (fired Monday) praised abortion groups as “MVP” while prosecutors sought “an indirect way to get some more info about religion” to strike Christian jurors, referred to pro-lifers as “culty,” and griped about getting “a very Catholic magistrate.” Catholic father Mark Houck was arrested by 16 armed FBI agents at his rural Pennsylvania home in September 2022—despite local prosecutors declining the case—with Patel later admitting the “main reason” for the show of force was “in hope of seizing phones.”

What’s next: Acting AG Todd Blanche said “This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice” and may refer prosecutors for criminal prosecution or bar associations. Trump pardoned 23 pro-lifers on his third day in office. The report stated “internal referrals have been made as required by the Justice Manual.”

Pope Leo XIV vows to continue anti-war stance after Trump calls him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy”

President Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, saying “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon” and telling him to “stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician.” Trump later told reporters at Joint Base Andrews: “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person.”

Pope doubles down on peace message : En route to an 11-day Africa tour, Leo told reporters aboard the papal plane: “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel... We are not politicians. We don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker.” He stressed “too many innocent people have been killed, and I believe someone must stand up and say that there is a better way.”

What’s behind the tension: Leo rebuked Trump’s Easter-Sunday threat against Iran as “truly unacceptable” on April 7 and criticized administration immigration policies as “extremely disrespectful.” Trump’s attack followed a “60 Minutes” episode where Cardinal Joseph Tobin called ICE a “lawless organization,” prompting conservative attorney Mike Davis to call Tobin “a disgrace” and claim “Trafficking illegals is a big moneymaker for the Catholic Church.” Bishop Robert Barron said Trump owes Leo an apology.

GOP Rep. Maria Salazar pushes amnesty bill to prove Republicans “not a bunch of racists”

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade that Republicans should pass her “DIGNIDAD Act”—offering amnesty to roughly 10.5 million illegal aliens who lived in the U.S. prior to 2021—to demonstrate to Democrats “that we are not such a bunch of racists.” The bill, which has support from 19 House Republicans including Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), would more than double employment-based legal immigration and expand foreign student pipelines to give corporations “a continuous flow of foreign labor to hire.”