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Annette Osen's avatar
Annette Osen
3m

Sorry, but the Democrats have nothing on the Neocon Republicans! Our country’s ruling class by and large are moral degenerates!

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
2m

How did Swawell get away with having an affair with a Chinese spy? He should have been tried for treason. What goes around comes around. I hope these ladies get their day in court and this bum be thrown under the jail.

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