Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy unveiled a penalty for his fantasy football league's last-place finisher on Fox News Monday: reading former Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming book and presenting it to the group.

Harris announced Thursday that a book about her 2024 presidential campaign will be released in September. During an appearance on Fox Business' "Varney & Co." Monday, Portnoy discussed the punishment created by Barstool blogger Jack Mac.

"If you finish in the last place in your fantasy football league you will be locked in a room with no phone until you finish reading every single page of Kamala Harris' new book," Mac explained in a clip. The punishment continues with a presentation requirement to the entire league.

"If the presentation does not pass ChatGPT standards, you will be required to listen to the audiobook for 24 hours straight," Mac added.

"Some people say there's no punishment worse than death, I think this one is," Portnoy said "Yeah, this is a bad punishment."

Host Stuart Varney asked whether Portnoy would actually implement such a penalty, calling it "cruel and unusual punishment."

The punishment makes jest of Harris' garbled communication style, which critics have described as unclear during her vice presidency. She has made many public speaking errors, including flubbing the Pledge of Allegiance while presiding over the Senate in January.

Harris appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday to promote her book, where she laughed when asked specifics, and played the “shortest presidential campaign in history” as a badge of honor.

The creative fantasy football penalty reflects Portnoy's brand of irreverent humor that has made Barstool Sports popular among younger audiences. The media company frequently creates viral content mixing sports with pop culture commentary, with Portnoy being an outward Trump supporter and previous Democrat, after experiencing the changes in his old party in recent years.