CNBC host David Faber confronted Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her loud support for radical socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, leading to a heated clash live on air.

“Business owners are going to leave the city!” Faber snapped at Warren. “You think someone who has absolutely no experience, a 33-year-old socialist, is going to succeed as the mayor of New York?!”



FBI fires former acting director and officer involved in Jan 6 prosecutions

The FBI is forcing out at least three high-ranking officials on Thursday, including former acting director Brian Driscoll, special agent Walter Giardina (who investigated Trump advisor Peter Navarro), and Steven Jensen (acting director of Washington Field Office who was involved in January 6 investigations).

Officials were told to leave by Friday with no specific reasons given , with one source describing the removals as "retribution" and more ousters expected by week's end under new FBI Director Kash Patel.

The removals follow months of scrutiny over January 6 investigations , including a February questionnaire forcing thousands of FBI personnel to detail their roles in Capitol riot investigations and a subsequent order to compile lists of all employees involved in the cases.

Nine current FBI agents filed a lawsuit over concerns that the employee lists could threaten their careers and disrupt the bureau's work, fearing retaliation for their involvement in January 6-related investigations.

The actions align with Trump's previous criticism of the FBI as "corrupt" and his promise that Director Kash Patel would "straighten it out," though former Justice Department officials warn of potential chilling effects on the bureau's essential work across its 52+ field offices.

