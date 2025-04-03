Announcement!

We are going to Columbia University to confront the radical protesters who have taken over campus!

You remember our DOGE Patrol video that took YouTube and TikTok by storm, now I (Matt Miller) am going to do it again: confront the left on their own turf at Columbia University in NYC!

What do you want me to ask them?

Become a paid subscriber TODAY for just $5/month to support us in our mission to battle the left’s ideas in the streets and on campus AND have a say in what PolitiBrawl covers and what we ask in our protest videos.

The comment section on this post will be used to source questions and video topics during our trip to Columbia.

Thank you for your support, the independent journalism we do would not be possible without PATRIOTS like you willing to join in on the fight!

Auto worker TAKES OVER Trump's tariff speech, no one expected what happens next...

President Donald Trump turned the mic and podium over to Brian Pannebecker, a retired auto worker from Michigan, to explain to the press and the American people why reciprocal tariffs are America’s best chance for economic prosperity.

What Trump does after the speech is an incredible MAGA move:

Watch Video

“Brian, I’d like to have you come up here for a sec,… he understands this business a lot better than the economists, Brian say a few words please,” Trump said.

Pannebecker came to the stage, and just went off… “I have watched plant after plant in Detroit close, there are now plants sitting idle and underutilized and Donald Trump’s policies are going to bring product back into those underutilized plants, there’s going to be new investment,… we support Donald Trump’s polices on tariffs 100%!!”

Watch the must-see moment here:

Watch Video

Presented By Goldco

Gold Breaks Another Record Under President Trump!

Diversify Your Retirement Savings Today!

Get the Gold & Silver Kit thousands of Americans are using to diversify their retirement savings.

Learn More

MAGA senator WRECKS Kaitlan Collins on tariffs during live CNN sparring match

GOP Senator Bernie Moreno clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on tariffs during a live CNN showdown, Wednesday evening.

Watch Video

The left-wing media is capitalizing this week on the dropping stock market and economic anxiety amid President Trump’s tariff roll out.

Sen. Moreno went on CNN to push back against the network’s anti-tariff drum-beating and present the president’s case for his actions.

“Ultimately what we are looking to do is very simple,” Moreno started. “We need cars made here in America that are sold here in America. It’s extremely important that that happens to rebuild our middle class, to rebuild our industrial sector, to rebuild cities like the ones I represent in Ohio.”

The senator continued to explain that the American middle class is the vital customer base for these American-made products, “Henry Ford taught us that, pay your workers well and they can buy the products that they make.”

Collins refered to former Vice President Mike Pence’s X post, bashing Trump’s tariff plan as “the largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history.”

“These Tariffs are nearly 10x the size of those imposed during the Trump-Pence Administration and will cost American families over $3,500 per year,” his post claimed.

“President Trump and Vice President Vance were hired by the American people to lower costs,” Collins said. “What happens if their policies raise them?”

“Mike Pence never ran a business,” Moreno fired back. “He has no idea what this stuff is about,… These career politicians are part of the problem, they actually don’t know how businesses work. What the president is doing is reversing he policies of people like Mike Pence who sold this country out!”

Watch Moreno school Collins on Trump’s tariffs:

Watch Video