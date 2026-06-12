PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Reeve's avatar
Fred Reeve
4h

Sounds like your average Democrat on the street doesn’t want anything to do with a pedo, especially if he’s an illegal

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture