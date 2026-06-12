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Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire as SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX raised a record $75 billion in its IPO Thursday, vaulting Elon Musk’s net worth past $1.1 trillion and making him the world’s first trillionaire. Musk’s SpaceX stake alone is valued at roughly $866 billion — nearly three times the net worth of the second-wealthiest person on the planet. Investors are wagering that Musk can replicate Tesla’s transformative impact in the space and artificial intelligence industries, though SpaceX remains cash-intensive and relies on technologies that may take years to become commercially viable.

Musk’s rise has reshaped how markets value companies. Analysts describe the phenomenon as the “Elon premium” — valuations driven more by faith in Musk’s vision than conventional financial metrics. His empire, sometimes called the “Muskonomy,” spans Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, and The Boring Company, among others.

The milestone arrives amid ongoing controversy. Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration’s DOGE initiative damaged Tesla’s international sales and sparked consumer boycotts in 2025. His public falling-out with President Trump and recent reconciliation raised questions about the entanglement of his business interests and political ambitions.

Gas prices fall for third straight week but uncertainty persists

The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped to $4.108 Friday, continuing a three-week decline that followed a 2026 peak of $4.564 on May 21. Prices are now roughly 40 cents cheaper than a month ago, offering some relief to drivers after months of volatility tied directly to the US-Iran conflict and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts warn the relief may not last. GasBuddy price analyst Patrick De Haan told the Washington Examiner that summer gas prices could swing anywhere from below $4 to above $5 per gallon. He noted that while markets have grown somewhat accustomed to war-related disruptions after 100 days of conflict, unpredictable developments could still trigger sharp swings.

Regional price gaps remain stark. Indiana currently has the nation’s cheapest gas at roughly $3.38 per gallon, while California leads all states at $5.79, followed by Hawaii and Washington.

Threats and Violence Follow Karmelo Anthony Murder Conviction

Following Karmelo Anthony’s murder conviction and 35-year sentence for the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, some supporters have allegedly turned to violence and intimidation.