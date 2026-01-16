Army veteran and GOP Rep. Troy Nehls shut down Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s rant demonizing Janaury 6 protesters with a surprise video she wasn’t ready for.

“Play the video!”

Click To Watch Video

Trump threatens tariffs on nations for not backing the Greenland deal

President Trump threatened Friday to slap tariffs on countries refusing to back U.S. control of Greenland, insisting the strategic Arctic territory is essential for national security amid escalating tensions with NATO ally Denmark and growing European military presence there.

Tariff threat escalates tensions : Trump suggested imposing duties on nations not supporting acquisition, echoing his past tariff tactics without specifying rates or targets.

Greenland sovereignty firm opposition : Denmark’s foreign minister called U.S. takeover “out of the question,” while Greenland residents and leaders dismissed the idea, with protests planned across the region.

Bipartisan U.S. delegation engages: A cross-party congressional group visited Copenhagen to ease strains and reinforce NATO alliances, as European allies deploy troops for Arctic exercises signaling defense of sovereignty.

EXCLUSIVE:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson flies economy to save the taxpayer’s dollars

On his way to London to speak to British Parliament, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was caught flying in the economy seats, saving Americans’ tax dollars.

Watch:

Trump Border Czar slams weak messaging for fueling false ICE lies

Border Czar Tom Homan declared Thursday that the Trump administration must sharpen its messaging to counter pervasive “false” media narratives about ICE operations, insisting that 70% of arrests target criminals amid slipping public support for mass deportations and rising protests against agents.

Messaging Overhaul Urged: Tom Homan called for daily promotion of arrest stats and social media sharing of criminal suspects’ images to push back against misleading press coverage driving down approval ratings.

Protesters Face Exposure: The administration plans a database to publicly identify and shame individuals who impede or assault ICE officers, including notifying their employers, communities, and schools.

Rhetoric Risks Bloodshed: Homan warned that escalating hateful anti-ICE rhetoric and interference—such as protests in Minnesota—could lead to more violence and deaths if not curbed swiftly.

Gangbanger nabs FBI rifle in brazen riot heist

A Latin Kings gang member with a violent history was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing body armor, weaponry including a rifle, and other federal property from a vandalized FBI vehicle during riots in Minneapolis earlier this week, sparked by an immigration enforcement shooting.