Every now and again, I rewatch war movies that I watched growing up. For me, those movies include “Gettysburg,” “We Were Soldiers,” and “Glory.” These movies, among others, sparked my interest in military history, which in turn got me interested in the U.S. military.

This brings us to “Black Hawk Down.”

A mission that was supposed to last barely an hour turned into a desperate rescue operation amid an intense battle. This happened with American relief efforts to stop Somali warlords from using food access as leverage. It was during that time when Somalis started coming to the United States as refugees.

Having rewatched it this week, the timing could not have been coincidence. It helps put the current situation our country is facing today into perspective through the lens of this major event. Granted, like most movies based on true events, the film takes liberties on what happened that fateful day on October 3, 1993 during Operation Gothic Serpent, but that does not take away what occurred.

Fast forward to today, how were those humanitarian efforts repaid? Minnesota looks to be at the center of fraud schemes among the Somali population that runs north of $9 billion.

To put it another way, Somalia’s GDP is around $12 billion. So the suspected fraud in one state looks to be close to the GDP of the country they came from. One can’t help but think of how much of those stolen funds were used to send back to Somalia.

The fraud was so rampant and so lazily hidden, all it took was for journalist Nick Shirley to go to the addresses of “businesses” that took millions of taxpayer dollars, knock on the door, and see how the buildings were simply fronts. That’s all it took, which is why his video showing what he found has over 100 million impressions on X.

This brings us back to the “Black Hawk Down.” The movie does a good job showing how brutal a combat zone is and even then, it pales in comparison to the real thing. One of the most haunting images from the battle was of a U.S. soldier’s mutilated body being dragged through the street by Somalis. By early 1994, there were still questions among the Gold Star families of who the service member was.

It then begs the question: Why did the resettlement have to happen in the United States? Did anyone vote for this? I didn’t — as I was either not born yet or too young to have a say in the matter.

I’ve been to Minneapolis many times since 2020, and it’s a far cry from the glory days that I am told about or shown in old media, like in “The Mighty Ducks.” Talking about the situation with a Minneapolis native, the phrase suicidal empathy was used, to which I replied, that is some expensive empathy.

The Trump administration is working on the matter, FBI Director Kash Patel said this weekend there have been investigations in motion before Shirley’s video. It will be interesting to see what the final total is and how deep the corruption goes, but the question remains if anyone has learned anything from this.

Knowing Minnesota liberals, probably not.