PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stanley Warner's avatar
Stanley Warner
2hEdited

While technically it is against Federal law in general for illegals to get Medicare, here's why they are lying about the government (actually us taxpayers) paying for illegals' health insurance.

What they don't tell you is that also, under current law, TPS immigrants (Temporary Protected Status) immigrants ARE eligible for Medicare. During his four years in office, Biden skyrocketed the number of illegal migrants with TPS from 400,000 to 1.2 million. So 1.2 million illegals are eligible for Medicare Health benefits.

"Under the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) signed into law by President Donald Trump, subsidized care for migrant parolees, TPS holders and other foreign nationals would sunset at the end of 2025. Democrats are demanding that these subsidies be extended in order to earn their votes to end the shutdown.The Democratic-backed budget proposal would not only keep the COVID-era extensions in place, but also restore eligibility for these foreign nationals." So, there is NO doubt that the Democrats want to give subsidized healthcare to illegals. Plus, like Senator Kennedy has pointed out, there are all types of other idiocies that they want; like millions for LGBQT projects in the Balkans and Uganda and millions for cooking and dance workshops for sex workers in Haiti, etc., etc..

Then there are the billions in taxpayer funds spent every year by state and local governments on illegal migrants; mostly in hospital Emergency rooms where illegals go for all their medical treatment. The Federal government reimburses much of this cost. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal migrants cost more than $16.2 billion in just the first three years of the Biden administration, marking a 124% increase compared to the same time period in Trump’s first term. In California taxpayer funding of medical care for illegals has even been passed into law in the form of "Cali-Med" and several other Democrat states want to do the same. So for Schumer or any other Democrat to tell you that the government is not paying for illegals' health care is worse than gaslighting, it is just flat out lying as usual.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa N Mellinger's avatar
Lisa N Mellinger
2h

Another lying hypocrite

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture