Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly sidestepped questions during a CNN town hall about whether illegal immigrants should receive taxpayer-funded healthcare, despite multiple attempts by host Kaitlan Collins to get a clear answer on her position.

Congressman recites current federal law: Ocasio-Cortez emphasized that federal law prohibits undocumented immigrants from accessing the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, or Medicare, calling Republican claims that Democrats want to provide such benefits a “common lie” and accusing VP JD Vance of spreading misconceptions.

Watch the tense moment here:

Emergency care defense cited: The New York Democrat argued for maintaining federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency medical care to anyone in desperate need regardless of insurance or immigration status, stating she doesn’t “want to live in a world” where ER staff ask for documentation before saving lives.

Single-payer deflection when pressed: When Collins directly asked if Ocasio-Cortez believed the federal law should be changed, the congresswoman—who is generating 2028 presidential buzz—deflected by saying she believes in a “single-payer healthcare system” without directly answering whether illegal immigrants should be included.

John Fetterman SCOLDS entire Democratic party for calling Trump supporters “fascist”

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman went off at his own party last night during a News Nation panel discussion at the Kennedy Center for demonizing half of the country and creating the violence political environment America faces today.

“I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.” Fetterman said. “I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler.”

Fetternam further criticized many on the left’s response to the murder of Charlie Kirk, “Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.”

“It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head. Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down!”

Click To Watch Video

175,000 Americans apply to join ICE

A total of 175,000 Americans have applied to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLoughlin, who called it “encouraging to see that patriots” want to enforce immigration law and protect their communities after four years of what she described as a “scourge of illegal immigration.”

Aggressive hiring and expansion plans: Congress has provided funding to hire more than 10,000 new ICE enforcement officers with $50,000 signing bonuses, with approximately 5,000 already hired, as the administration acknowledges facing a “mountain ahead” with an estimated 20 million illegal migrants in the country.

Strategy relies on deterrence effect: McLoughlin explained that increased arrests will create a “virtuous cycle” leading to more self-deportations as word spreads that arrests have consequences and illegal immigrants won’t be able to return, urging them to “get out now while you still have a shot.”

