Opinion:

The city of Portland, Oregon is no stranger to being in the national spotlight due to the city’s strong Antifa presence. While they have made headlines this past summer for what Antifa was doing outside of the ICE facility in the southern portion of the city, the Portland Police Bureau has on been the receiving end of scathing criticisms because of what they are not doing.

The Portland police’s inaction to enforce basic laws outside of the ICE facility has been a growing problem, not just for the federal agents assigned to work and protect it, but also the residents of a low-income apartment complex just across the street. The city was taken to court over the issue by some of the residents, but the judge ruled the local cops are not obligated to do crowd control outside the federal building.

With the judiciary on their side, Antifa continued their siege of the courthouse, mainly at night. That changed this past week with the deployment of Oregon National Guardsmen being officially requested, on orders from President Donald Trump. If the city and state are not going to do its part, then the federal government will. This move by the War Department predictably angered the local radicals and they redoubled their efforts.

Antifa mostly blamed conservative reporters, namely Katie Daviscourt of the Post Millennial, for “falsely” portraying what they are doing in order to spur the military to be activated. Which is not the case.

But facts do not matter to these anarcho-communists. So they attacked Daviscourt and got away with it, all thanks to the Portland Police Bureau. Daviscourt followed her attacker, pointed her out to an officer, but the officer just let the suspect go. This was all caught on video.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with American Hartford Gold

In 1933, Executive Order 6102 forced everyday Americans to hand over their gold at a fixed rate.

Everyday citizens lost a sizable amount of their hard earned wealth at the stroke of FDR’s pen.

Now, 92 years later, President Trump has focused his energy on making things right.

His next move has the power to trigger a financial reset that could shift trillions of dollars into the hands of the people.

A provision buried in the U.S. Code Title 31, Section 5117 allows the U.S. Treasury to revalue America’s gold reserves from an outdated $42 per ounce to today’s market price.

That’s a 72x increase!

If activated, it could

Reinforce America’s financial dominance

Reignite trust in value-backed money, making the dollar valuable again

Spark a modern day gold rush once the public understand their choices

Over 60 Million Americans are eligible to become a first wave benefactor in Trump’s Gold Reset.

However, only those who download a copy of our 2025 Wealth Protection Guide will know the simple steps needed to take part in this historic wealth reset.

Claim Your FREE Guide Now and discover how to position yourself for this golden opportunity.

Claim My Free Guide

(Piece continues)

Then comes the arrest of Nick Sortor, a journalist who uses X to report. Sortor was also documenting what was happening and, like Daviscourt, was attacked. While he defended himself as best he could while being outnumbered, he was arrested by Portland police officers, who seemed to suddenly remember they have the power to arrest people. Just not actual lawbreakers.

This understandably caused a firestorm aimed not so much at Antifa this time, but the people who are charged with keeping the city safe. Portland Police Chief Bob Day downplayed the violence towards federal agents at the ICE facility because “this is one city block.”

He also dismissed videos by Daviscourt and others showing the months-long attacks by Antifa because the videos are “30-second, 20-second, 15-second” clips.

Day has a history for being an advocate and consultant for DEI policies.

The “one city block” excuse was also used by Antifa’s defenders locally and in the mainstream media during the federal courthouse siege in Portland during the 2020 riots. Antifa took a break from attacking PPB stations and attacked the federal courthouse on a nightly basis. But because it was “one block” it was not a problem, according to leftists. Similar to what is happening today south of downtown, PPB was forbidden from responding to the violence. The feds were left on their own. This allowed the mob to attack and then easily retreat once agents went into the streets to chase after them. After the commotion died down by the courthouse, Antifa went back to targeting PPB stations.

Time will tell if the National Guard deployment will solve this year’s siege. Despite it being late for riot season, once the weather turns cooler, large crowds are expected off for the rest of October. It might have to take the full effects of winter to finally put an end to this hotspot, but their tactics will almost certainly shift.