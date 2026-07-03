Sec. of War Pete Hegseth was addressing National Guard troops in Washington D.C. when leftist agitators decided to show up and disrupt the event, making loud noise and shouting over his speech.

He didn’t put up with it for a second…

Click To Watch Video

Together with All Family Pharmacy

Buy One, Get One Free on Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Ivermectin cream and Hydroxychloroquine at All Family Pharmacy. Order today and take advantage of the sale before July 7th.

Shop Now

Trump admin to deport Cuban intelligence operative linked to Hasan Piker and Code Pink Cuba propaganda trip

Federal authorities arrested Carlos Antonio Lloga Dominguez, a Cuban national accused of spending over a decade in the US working for the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the People (ICAP) — a communist organization Secretary of State Rubio sanctioned in June for its ties to Cuban intelligence. The State Department revoked his immigration status and plans to deport him along with his wife and son.

ICAP, founded by Fidel Castro in 1960, allegedly operates across more than 150 countries and has worked with US left-wing organizations including Code Pink, People’s Forum, and Progressive International. The group helped organize a Cuba supply convoy in March that popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker joined, drawing federal scrutiny.

Piker denied knowing Lloga Dominguez or ICAP but expressed fear of prosecution during a livestream. Treasury Department subpoenas were issued to Piker and Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin requesting financial records and communications related to their Cuba travel.

Mamdani to deliver alternative July 4 message to America to challenge Trump’s

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani will deliver a July 4th eve address from George Washington’s desk at City Hall, offering an explicit counterpoint to President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore celebration. The dueling events underscore Mamdani’s rapid rise as the de facto face of the Democratic Party following a string of DSA-backed primary victories in New York and Colorado that have expanded his political influence nationally.

Prominent Democrats weighing 2028 presidential runs are already seeking Mamdani out. Sources confirmed Rahm Emanuel met with him before last year’s mayoral election, while Kamala Harris has reportedly begun courting his backing. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has also engaged with Mamdani on shared concerns. Trump and Mamdani, both Queens-born populists, reportedly exchange texts and have met twice at the White House.

Republican strategists warn Mamdani risks overplaying his hand by elevating his national profile too quickly, while the White House dismissed any comparison bluntly: “Mayor Mamdani is a communist, President Trump is a patriot.”

WATCH: JD Vance delivers July 4th message to the troops

Secret Service googled rooftop hiding spot of Trump’s attempted assassin before shooting: DHS report shows

A Department of Homeland Security inspector general report released Thursday found the Secret Service “missed multiple opportunities” to detect and stop Thomas Crooks before he opened fire at Trump’s July 13, 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania rally. Local law enforcement spotted Crooks on a rooftop 155 yards from the stage as early as 5:42 p.m. and transmitted 102 radio warnings — none of which were heard by Secret Service due to the absence of a joint communications room.

The breakdown was staggering in its specifics. A Secret Service counter drone operator, unsure where the AGR building was located relative to the stage, resorted to a Google search rather than asking nearby law enforcement — and was still searching when Crooks fired eight shots two minutes later, grazing Trump’s ear and killing one attendee.

Trump’s own campaign staff also contributed to the security gaps, rejecting a Secret Service proposal to position trucks blocking the shooter’s sightline to avoid obstructing camera shots.

Appeals court rules ICE cannot hold immigrants beyond 90 days without bond hearing

The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Thursday that ICE must provide detained immigrants an opportunity to seek bond release after 90 days of detention, citing Fifth Amendment due process protections. The ruling potentially affects thousands of migrants held in Texas, Louisiana, and other states within the court’s jurisdiction while their deportation proceedings are pending.