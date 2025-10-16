For the first time in U.S. history, alleged Antifa operatives are facing federal terrorism charges following a violent assault on an immigration detention facility in Texas.

(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts stand accused of orchestrating a calculated Independence Day attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado. Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday charging the pair with supporting terrorism, trying to kill federal officers, and using firearms in those murder attempts.

The bureau has never before brought terrorism support charges against individuals tied to Antifa’s anarchist networks. According to Patel, this was not random violence—it was a planned terrorist operation targeting law enforcement on America’s birthday.

Here’s how the attack went down:

A group showed up at the detention center and started setting off fireworks while vandalizing vehicles outside. When corrections officers and local cops came out to investigate, things turned deadly, and fast. Prosecutors say Arnold yelled for the group to grab their rifles, then opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon.

An Alvarado police officer took a bullet to the neck. Despite being wounded, he managed to shoot back while other unarmed correctional officers scrambled for cover. Arnold kept firing until his rifle malfunctioned, giving the attackers time to escape.

Ten people total have been charged in connection with the ambush. The FBI has arrested more than twenty individuals linked to this attack and connected Antifa cells, according to Patel. He made clear the Trump administration won’t tolerate attacks on law enforcement personnel.

What’s next?

Attorney General Pam Bondi promised aggressive prosecutions will continue against Antifa members who cross the line into violence.

The timing matters, especially with assaults on ICE agents have skyrocketed nearly 700% compared to last year. President Trump recently signed an executive order labeling Antifa a terrorist organization, giving federal authorities stronger legal weapons to pursue these case.

This prosecution signals a major shift in how the federal government treats left-wing extremist violence, particularly when it targets immigration enforcement.