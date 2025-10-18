Opinion:

Thank you for reading and supporting PolitiBrawl. Continue to support independent journalism by becoming a paying subscriber on Substack today:

There has been a lot of chatter about Antifa since Trump and his DOJ declared them a domestic terrorist group, and the left continues to claim that Antifa doesn’t exist.

I embedded with Antifa and their allies during the so-called “Summer of Love.” Chronicled in my book, RIOT DIET, I mostly refer to them as the “Umbrella Gang,” classified as anyone who was wearing black bloc to conceal their identities and carrying an umbrella or a shield to thwart law enforcement’s non-lethal munitions. Here’s the thing: If I walk up to someone in the streets and ask, “Hey, bro, are you Antifa?” Most especially if they are actually an active member of the group, their answer will be, “no” likely followed by some unpleasant names like “fascist” or “nazi”, which in a big crowd could easily earn me a punch to the head.

Source: Richie McGinniss, Portland BLM riots 2020

And for those who claim Antifa can’t possibly exist because it doesn’t have a leader my answer is simple: Antifa is decentralized and incognito by design.

Antifa’s members converse in encrypted chat networks and their twitter accounts hide behind anonymous banners. A dynamic leader is not required because their marching orders have not changed since the beginning: Trump is Hitler and Americans must do everything possible, including acts of violence, to keep him and his Nazi sympathizers from fulfilling their agenda. I have received death threats from members of this group. I have been punched by them. And I can confirm that Antifa–contrary to what Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler claimed–is not a “myth.”

When covering protests, occasionally I will spot Antifa flags or patches. They are displayed by newbies or posers who can’t help but proudly display the logo of the organization that is most effective when it remains anonymously hidden behind a black mask and an umbrella or shield.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with AMAC

Your Complimentary 90-Day AMAC Membership

America is at a crossroads — and your voice matters. That’s why we’re inviting you to try AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens — free for 90 days.

When you activate your complimentary membership, you’ll receive immediate access to:

Exclusive Savings on travel, insurance, healthcare, and more

Trusted Resources on Medicare, retirement, and Social Security

A Voice in Washington through AMAC Action, our powerful grassroots advocacy arm

Community & Fun with the AMAC Magazine, book club, sweepstakes, and more

No cost. No credit card needed. No obligation. Just 90 days of everything AMAC has to offer — so you can experience the difference for yourself.

[Activate Your Free 90-Day Membership]

Join today and stand with millions of like-minded Americans fighting to protect faith, family, and freedom.

Learn More

P.S. You’ll also start receiving AMAC Magazine, the trusted publication conservatives rely on for news and insight you won’t find anywhere else.

(Piece continues)

Much like shell corporations, secret societies, 4Chan boards, and yes, radical Islamist terror cells, Antifa’s actual members and contributors are obscured behind a web of nonprofits and front groups. They show up to much larger protests and use these demonstrations as staging areas to achieve their goals.

The overwhelming majority of those who attend these forward-facing protests are normies who simply see the flyer on social media and want to pick up a free sign then feel part of something bigger: the “resistance” or the never-Trump tribe. But with the increased police presence comes an opportunity for a small group of well-organized and scurrilous agitators. Their aim is to antagonize police and create a spectacle of violence. If anyone within the protest appears to align with Trump, or asks a question that they deem to be slightly “faschy”, or even films something unsavory on a public street, they will be surrounded and harassed... or worse.

These individuals come well prepared. I’ve seen them utilize tools like leaf blowers (to blow away tear gas) metal saws (to cut through nonscalable fencing) and molotov cocktails (to firebomb police). They employ advanced tactics: heat resistant gloves to throw tear gas back at the cops, turtled shields that would be the envy of any Roman Legionnaire, lasers to blind cops, even trumpets to communicate orders of retreat and attack, as if on the battlefield during the Revolutionary War. Their allies in the media have parroted the idea that Trump and his ilk are all fascists, so they believe their cause is just as righteous as those of George Washington, Lincoln, or General Patton fighting Hitler in WWII.

Do these people pledge allegiance or go through a rigorous initiation process? No. Are they part of a complex network of safe houses, regional cells, and clandestine group chats where they plan the next clash? Yes.

If and when the police crack down, or when counter protesters fight back, then they are able to say, “look at Trump and his fascist friends!” During 2020, this played out like clockwork in hotspots such as Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, DC, etc. Now it’s happening in many of those same places today. Back then it was Black Lives Matter. But now that BLM has been proven to be an abjectly corrupt nonprofit, they have pivoted to new monikers, new catch phrases. Yet the same old playbook remains.

Source: Richie McGinniss, Portland BLM riots 2020

Take the example of the No Kings protests that are taking place nationwide today. Since the start of Trump 2.0, “No Kings” has staged bi-monthly protests in thousands of towns and cities across all fifty states. The fundamental building blocks for this scale of demonstrations include but are not limited to printed signs, permits, transportation, social media campaigns, media outreach the list goes on. All of this stuff requires money. “No Kings” is primarily funded by “Indivisible”, which has received over $7.6 million from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation since 2017. So while the “No Kings” movement claims to be grassroots, its primary donor is a billionaire who made his money through the same capitalistic practices that the most extreme elements of these protests claim to oppose.

It may not come as a surprise to the reader that Soros’ Open Society Foundation bankrolled the bail funds that ensured rioters would be let back onto the streets within hours of committing violent crimes against police. Soros was also the primary funder of progressive prosecutors’ campaigns in liberal urban enclaves throughout the United States. Many of those prosecutors are still doling out sweetheart sentences to violent rioters today.

So as the protests unfold over the course of Trump’s second term don’t forget:

Antifa is very real. The protests are primarily funded by billionaires who want to control the narrative. These protests are used as cover for rioters to agitate violence and sow the seeds of unrest. And the next time someone tells you that Antifa is just an idea, feel free to send them my way: @richiemcginniss.

RIOT DIET: One Man’s Radical Ride Through America in Chaos

Pick up Richie’s must-read recounting of the 2020 riots from his direct experience as a reporter in the streets. The media insisted they were “peaceful protests” as America’s cities burned to the ground.

Learn the truth and set the record straight…

Get My Copy