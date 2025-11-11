Antifa protesters reportedly rushed barricades and brawled with Trump supporters outside a TPUSA campus event at the University of California, Berkeley, Monday evening.

“UC Berkeley is currently a war zone and ANTIFA has tried to rush the barriers into tonight’s TPUSA event multiple times,” Frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez posted to X along with the following video. “The crowd is getting more and more rowdy.”

Antifa agitators create chaos and mock Kirk’s assassination: Antifa agitators lit flares causing attendees to be rushed inside, and reportedly chanted “any time, any place, punch a fascist in the face,” and some were heard chanting “f*ck your dead homie” in reference to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk who was assassinated in September during a campus event in Utah. A car backfire raised fears of gunshots within the crowd, according to X posts from the scene.

More violence leads to arrests: A brawl between Antifa and Trump supporter attendees broke out, followed by arrests on both sides. A Trump supporter was captured on video bleeding on the ground while being detained.

Four students arrested for felony vandalism: Four UC Berkeley students, women ages 20-22, were arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of felony vandalism after officers found 28 flyers featuring Charlie Kirk quotes glued to the historic Sather Gate announcing a 4:30 pm protest rally stating “Hate is not welcome on our campus,” with the vandalism causing over $400 in damages, The Post Millennial reported.

Find more video footage of Monday night’s chaos directly from reporters on the ground:

Watch More

Together with American Hartford Gold

Don’t let the media’s silence cost you your retirement. Use Trump’s exit strategy

While the media spent months distracting you with headlines about tariffs and tweets, they deliberately buried a Trump endorsed policy that could save your retirement from collapse.

Why haven’t you heard of it?

Because it exposes the fragility of the system the elites want you chained to. They don’t want you to know that the traditional retirement system is collapsing.

Years of Inflation, reckless spending, and the death of the dominance of our dollar have made it increasingly near-mathematically impossible for 401(k)s, IRAs, and pensions to survive the freefall our economy is in.

But President Trump fought to preserve a policy that can save your nest egg.

It’s in the form of an IRS-approved exemption allowing Americans to convert their 401(k)s, IRAs, and pensions into physical gold… 100% tax-free and penalty-free!

It’s time to exit their failed system and secure your life savings with a real, tangible asset that has survived every economic crisis in history.

Don’t let the media silence cost you everything you’ve worked for.

Take action and protect your future using Trump’s Retirement Rescue Plan.

Download the 2025 Wealth Protection Guide Now, and protect your wealth from disaster.

>>Get Your Free WEALTH PROTECTION GUIDE<<

Get My Free Guide

Trump says Schumer “made a mistake” with shutdown strategy, went “too far”

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went “too far” with the government shutdown, saying “he thought he could break the Republicans, and the Republicans broke him” as the Senate approved legislation to end the 43-day shutdown—the longest ever.

Schumer faces Democratic calls to step down: Despite Schumer joining 38 Democratic colleagues to oppose the spending bill that funds the government through January 30, 2026, while providing money for SNAP benefits and veterans programs, a growing chorus of Democrats are calling for him to step aside as party leader for failing to keep his conference united in favor of the shutdown.

Eight Democrats broke ranks to end shutdown: Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Tim Kaine, Jacky Rosen, Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, Angus King, and Minority Whip Dick Durbin voted with 52 Republicans to end the shutdown after reaching a weekend agreement, with Democrats receiving few concessions beyond a promise of a future vote on Affordable Care Act tax credit extensions.

Trump criticizes Schumer’s political transformation: Trump told Laura Ingraham that Schumer “was a pretty talented guy” who had “lost his talent,” adding “I’ve known him since he was a person who loved Israel, and now he’s a Palestinian. He’s become a Palestinian,” while claiming Democrats “really wanted $1.5 trillion for people that came in illegally” and criticizing Obamacare premiums that have “gone up like rocket ships.”

Student arrested for antisemitic attack on Dave Portnoy - “F**k the Jews!”

Patrick McClintock, a 20-year-old Mississippi State University junior and mechanical engineering major, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace after being caught on camera screaming “F–k the Jews” and “F–k you, Dave” at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a pizza review in Starkville, Mississippi, last week.

Confrontation captured on viral video: Newly released footage shows McClintock smirking as he faced off with Portnoy, who is Jewish, shouting “Get the f–k out of Starkville” before being shouted down by bystanders and pushed away by Portnoy’s security, with the hate-filled heckler also allegedly throwing objects at the Barstool founder.

Student withdraws from university: McClintock voluntarily withdrew from Mississippi State University on Monday afternoon, just hours after Portnoy released the full clip of the now-viral pizza review and following his arrest for the disturbing confrontation that exploded on social media.

MUST WATCH:

Leftist protesters PANIC when 1 conservative shows up... What happens next is unbelievable!

Click To Watch Video