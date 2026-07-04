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The Department of Justice announced the entire Antifa cell in north Texas has been given heavy sentences after pleading guilty or were found guilty for their involvement in an attack on an ICE facility last year.

The long sentences were in response to the Trump administration designating Antifa as an international and domestic terrorist organization. Activists in the movement have long organized and carried out attacks under the guise of fighting “facism.” Most recently, Antifa militants have been carrying out attacks on ICE and DHS personnel and facilities in response to the Trump administration’s mass deportation plan.

The DOJ said the ringleader of the attack in north Texas, Benjamin Hanil Song, was sentenced to 100 years in prison. A responding local police officer was shot in the neck during the incident.

With the remainder of the defendants, the total sentence for time to serve in prison is over 556 years among the 15 individuals:

Ines Soto was sentenced to 50 years

Joy Gibson was sentenced to 15 years

Rebecca Morgan was sentenced to 15 years

Lynette Sharp was sentenced to over 9 years

John Thomas was sentenced to over 9 years

Seth Sikes was sentenced to 6 years in prison

Nathan Baumann was sentenced to 22 months

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Ines Soto was sentenced for the following offenses, according to the DOJ:

• Riot, with the intent to commit an act of violence, involving conduct such as shooting and throwing fireworks and explosives, slashing tires on a government vehicle, spraying graffiti on property and vehicles, destroying a closed-circuit camera, shooting at officers, and dressing in black bloc.

• Providing Material Support to Terrorists, including property, services, training, communications equipment, weapons, explosives, personnel (including themselves), and transportation.

• Conspiracy to Use and Carry an Explosive, and Using and Carrying an Explosive, during a riot.

“The violent extremists who launched the cowardly, ambush attack on the Prairieland Detention Center nearly one year ago did so in a feeble attempt to inspire chaos and anarchy in our communities, and to undermine the rule of law. Instead, the law enforcement community banded together in the aftermath of the attack to conduct a thorough, transparent criminal investigation to hold these domestic terrorists accountable for their actions…” said Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard.

The successful case against the north Texas Antifa cell has sent a strong message to the far-left, but it should be no surprise some on social media are calling for the death of the judges.

The evidence laid out in the trial proves these types of cells organize on a small unit level to commit violence because those involved truly believe they are fighting against a “fascist” government. Antifa is not a “myth” or right-wing boogeyman, it is a real movement that has enjoyed leniency for too long.