Oftentimes when conservatives talk about bias within the mainstream media, CNN or MSNBC are the first ones listed as examples of how horrible that bias can be. Every once in a while, however, a local station or media market gets national attention for putting the aforementioned two channels to shame.

Support PolitiBrawl

It should not be a surprise the latest example comes from the Pacific Northwest, specifically Seattle. It starts with Christians gathering at a park on a Saturday as part of the MayDay USA tour, which advocates for traditional families consisting of one man and one woman, protecting the unborn, and preventing children from being groomed to become transgender.

One issue is the park they were permitted to gather at was Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. For those who are not familiar with the city, you probably have heard of that location, but not by its official designation. You know it by its temporary names: CHAZ and CHOP. That’s right, Christians gathered to declare their love for Jesus Christ in the former "autonomous” zone that was created by radical leftists during the “summer of love” in 2020. More than that, Capitol Hill is Seattle’s LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

As you can imagine, the Antifa radicals and activists were not happy to see Christians exercising their First Amendment right to speech, religion, and assembly, so they attacked the gathering. Seattle police worked hard to prevent the mob from going after the peaceful gathering, arresting nearly 30 people.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Mode Mobile

Remember when people said "nobody will rent their homes to strangers"? Early Airbnb investors who ignored the skeptics saw $1k grow to $5M at the company’s IPO.

Airbnb grew to $100 billion by unlocking value in homes, and now Mode Mobile is doing the same with an asset owned by 7 billion people – smartphones.

Instead of renting spare rooms, Mode users monetize their screen time:

45M+ users earning from everyday activities (games, music, charging)

Helped users save and earn over $325M+

And with their Nasdaq ticker ($MODE) secured, you now have a limited time to invest at just $0.30/share

Here’s how to invest and even earn up to 100% bonus shares.

Learn More

(Continued)

The story is pretty straightforward, one religious group was attacked by the city’s radical faction. But not according to Seattle’s other radical faction: the local press.

“23 arrests at heated ‘Fascist Family Values’ protest in Seattle” was the Seattle Times original headline after the chaos, framing the Christian gathering by its deteractors. The quotes even make it sound like that was the official name of the event, when that was not clearly the case.

A KCPQ social media post about the event simply said, “In about five days, more than 30 people have been arrested at conservative Christian rallies in Seattle.”

Again, the first impression people can walk away from can be heavily skewed thinking it was the Christians who were arrested for their inferred actions.

The local media coverage of the incident gave cover to city officials who have blamed, not the violent Antifa radicals, but the Christians for violence.

The “far-right rally was held here … to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

A KOMO reporter interviewed a city council member and did not bring up how the violence was started from the far-left.

It is because of Harrell's initial response that another protest was held outside city hall by the Christians, demanding that he resign for wrongly blaming them for the weekend violence.

What makes the city officials’ response all the more scandalous is how it appears the city directed MayDay USA to host their event at Cal Anderson Park instead of the park the group first requested.

Pastor Russell Johnson posted the emails from the official who named Cal Anderson park as an alternative because the first location would not be able to safely host the expected attendees.

There is some hope for accountability as both the Department of Justice and the FBI, now under the Trump administration, is looking into whether the Seattle officials are discriminating against the Christian population.

As for Cal Anderson Park, the story is far from over. Evangelist Sean Feucht revealed he has a permit to host a worship service at the same park in late August. It remains to be seen if the permit will be revoked, but if it does get canceled, that could run afoul with the federal government’s investigation.

All of that to say is Seattle is still firmly in the hands of far-left progressives who will do their part to paint conservatives and Christians in a bad light, from their street soldiers to their government offices.

Disclosures:

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $279,579.38. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html

*Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.