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Edward's avatar
Edward
3h

Dems are so f ing stupid u can’t make up how dumb they are

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Karen Kubik's avatar
Karen Kubik
3h

Demonrats..up is down, black is white.. they are so brainwashed, so mentally unstable, they will all be in asylums soon

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