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In the aftermath of the attempted assassination on Trump and members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, there has been online chatter from the Left on whether it was “staged.”

The suspect, Cole Allen, is accused of running past a security checkpoint with a shotgun and handgun in order to gain access to the room Trump was in. According to the manifesto he published moments before his foiled attack, Allen allegedly wrote, “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial.”

Allen added the reason why he decided to do this attack was because no one else was stepping up to stop Trump. He further mocked how light security at the hotel appeared despite Trump’s announced arrival to the venue.

All the protesters I spoke to said they, at a minimum, have doubts about what federal officials have said about the shocking incident. One protester said she believes the assassination attempt at Butler was staged. Another said the WHCD suspect “did not seem crazy to me...he seemed pushed over the edge, in terms of what is happening to our country.”

“It seems like Hollywood fluff,” the last interviewee told me.

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(Piece contonies)

While more information about the incident will be released, I am confident it will further confirm Allen was a Leftist who was truly trying to kill Trump and members of his administration.

Allen was part of a leftist group and had attended a “No Kings” protest recently. One of the interviewees admitted that many people on the Left have become enraged over Trump’s policies and “hate,” but she went on to blame Trump for other people’s actions.

Having reported on many anti-Trump protests since 2016, I can attest the rhetoric and vitriol have significantly increased as time has gone on. Liberals thought they were done with Trump and he was on his way to federal prison after the 2020 election. Instead, he’s back in the White House.

We are in dangerous times. While things may seem calmer for now, remember the huge outbreak of leftist violence during Trump’s first term did not take place until his last full year in office.