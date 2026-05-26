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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
6h

SMUG ASSHOLE

RIP THAT UNIFORM OFF HIS SORRY CARCASS

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liney sue's avatar
liney sue
13m

We should get rid of "globalism" for America!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. Bigger is NOT better

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