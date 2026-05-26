Sen. John Kennedy confronted an anti-Trump military general, grilling him in front of the senate with his own damning past comments that demonstrate alarming disloyalty to President Donald Trump and the America First agenda.

“You believe in open borders, don’t you?” Kennedy asked bluntyl. “And it makes you angry that most Americans don’t believe in open borders, doesn’t it?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

Wall Street is hiding a $3 trillion secret.

It’s a shadow banking system that operates in the dark. Worse?

Over 40% of these corporate borrowers are already bleeding cash.

Even JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm, warning that lenders are doing “dumb things” and the parallels to 2008 are hard to ignore.

And it could be sitting right inside your retirement account.

Learn More

Hasan Piker publicly confirms Neville Roy Singham finances left-wing activism in America

Far-left influencer Hasan Piker acknowledged during a six-hour Monday livestream titled “FEDS ARE AFTER ME” that American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham serves as a “funding vehicle for a lot of political movements” and “political advocacy” operations including CodePink, ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation—marking the first public confirmation from inside the far-left network that Singham-connected organizations operate with explicitly political agendas.

Why it matters: The admission is significant because congressional investigators and watchdog groups have argued these nonprofits function as overt political operations while enjoying tax-exempt charitable status potentially violating federal laws strictly limiting political activity by charities.

Treasury subpoenas Piker and CodePink’s Benjamin over Cuba convoy potentially violating sanctions: Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued administrative subpoenas to Piker and CodePink co-founder Susan Medea Benjamin for potentially violating sanctions against doing business with Communist Party of Cuba during March travel to the island for an ideologically-charged transnational convergence of communists in an international “convoy.”

U.S. military launches defensive strikes in Iran amid ceasefire: report

U.S. military conducted "self-defense strikes" in southern Iran Monday targeting missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins.

What happened: A senior official told Fox News two IRGC vessels were eliminated after being spotted laying mines, while forces also struck a surface-to-air missile site in Bandar Abbas that had targeted U.S. warplanes, with explosions heard near Sirik and Jask.

Ceasefire intact: Two sources emphasized the strikes don't indicate the Iran ceasefire has ended, with the official confirming defensive operations were "over for now" while CENTCOM said it "continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

Fed-up British man takes the internet by storm

British Substack author Frank Wrighter delivered a law-dropping, off-the-cuff diagnosis of the abuses of the western liberal elites during a now viral interview at a Restore Britain rally.

“We appear to be morally as well as financially bankrupt across the west,… the whole system is in a form of crisis,” he explained to a reporter.

His main points:

Globalism destroys individual national cultures, replacing them with a homogeneous global culture, facilitated by mass migration.

Conservatives worship market profits, commoditizing human beings.

Forever wars benefit a small class of elites at everyone else’s expense.

Listen to hear what he had to say:

Must-read: