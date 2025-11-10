Protesters quickly moved to silence PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller as soon as he arrived at the Supreme Court with a microphone to ask them why they were protesting and engage in respectful debate with willing participants.

What happened next is absurd…

“Don’t talk to him he’s a fascist! He’s not here for us!” a woman dressed in a Handmaid’s Tale costume interrupted his every attempt to engage with activists.

“Charlie Kirk motherf**ker over here!!” another protester warned the crowd that someone with different opinions had infiltrated their rally.

Watch the absolute circus that unfolded next:

Click To Watch Video

Trump demands $1 billion from BBC over edited documentary

President Trump’s legal team sent a letter Sunday giving the BBC until Friday to retract “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” from a Panorama documentary about January 6, or face a $1 billion lawsuit, after the broadcaster edited his speech to omit his call for supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

Documentary spliced speech to mislead viewers: The BBC documentary, titled “Trump: A Second Chance” and aired a week before the 2024 election, spliced together three separate parts of Trump’s speech to show him saying “we fight like hell” without including his statement urging supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” which Trump’s legal team calls intentional defamation causing “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.”

Two BBC executives already resigned over scandal: BBC director-general Tim Davie and BBC News chief Deborah Turness both stepped down in recent days amid growing controversy over the editing, with Turness stating the controversy “has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC” and that “the buck stops with me.”

Trump demands retraction, apology, and compensation: The legal notice demands “a full and fair retraction of the documentary,” an immediate apology, and compensation by 5 p.m. EST on November 14, 2025, while instructing the BBC not to destroy any relevant documents, with Trump’s spokesperson saying the president “will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news.”

Socialist Reality Check: NY Gov. Hochul pumps brakes on Mamdani’s free bus plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul cast doubt Saturday on supporting Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s $700 million signature campaign promise for free city buses, saying at the SOMOS political retreat in Puerto Rico “I cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways,” though she suggested finding ways to make transit “more affordable.”