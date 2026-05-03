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Anti-ICE rioters in New York City attacked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and city police officers while attempting to leave the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, ICE agents arrested Chidozie Wilson Okeke, “a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria with previous arrests for assault and criminal drug possession.”

Okeke entered the United States on August 27, 2023, on a tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. on February 26, 2024.

His initial arrest did not go smoothly because “Okeke refused to comply with officers’ lawful commands to exit the vehicle and weaponized his vehicle to attempt to hit ICE officers. Okeke became physically combative attempting to punch and elbow ICE officers.”

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After the arrest, “Okeke requested medical assistance, so ICE officers escorted him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Okeke remained non-compliant during the medical evaluation throwing himself to the floor and screaming. The medical staff cleared him.”

It was during that hospital visit where an anti-ICE crowd gathered outside and attempted to prevent agents from leaving, resulting in the NYPD having to intervene. It is unknown at this time how word spread quickly of ICE’s presence at the hospital.

“The protestors damaged several ICE vehicles and assaulted ICE officers, resulting in minor injuries to the officers. Assaulting law enforcement is a felony and crime. Officers from the New York Police Department responded to the scene and arrested several rioters,” DHS said.

Video taken during the clashes shows rioters throwing objects in the roadway and pushing themselves to get closer, fighting with officers while federal agents moved Okeke into a vehicle.

Okeke can be seen continuing to be uncooperative while agents were moving him.

In response to the unrest, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that while he had not seen the footage as of Sunday morning, ICE operations are “cruel and inhumane…They do nothing to serve in the interest of public safety, and I’ve said that even directly to the president.”