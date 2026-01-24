Opinion:

This past Sunday saw one of the most worrying escalations from far-leftists in their fight against the Trump administration and federal immigration operations.

Not satisfied with targeting federal agents, local activists in the Twin Cities decided to crash a Sunday church service in Saint Paul because one of the pastors is apparently an agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Instead of taking their grievances directly to him, which would still be disturbing, the activists decided to put the congregation in their crosshairs as well.

In a livestream from former CNN host Don Lemon, who was invited by the agitators to be with them during their stunt, it can be seen the crowd not only interrupted the service, which is against federal law, but they directly harassed people who either asked them to leave or harassed the congregants who decided to exit the church.

The reason for such a blatant violation of the right to assembly and religion is because, according to the left-wing radicals, the church goers are fake Christians for tolerating an ICE agent being in a leadership position.

What is notable is in the aftermath of thousands of immigration agents being deployed to the Twin Cities, the street activists are going after indoor and soft targets. You have to remember, these liberals are used to the local police being handcuffed by progressive policing policies. The federal agents are under no such restrictions and have brought the hammer down on attackers and people impeding operations.

The much colder winter weather is also incentivizing direct action happening indoors. Their efforts to hamper operations outside the Whipple Federal Building have been stymied by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office acting as a buffer between protesters and federal property.

It should be no surprise the elected Democrats in state and local offices have excused away the church mobbing. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison justified the bigotry by claiming, “People have the right to lift up their voices…None of us are immune from the voice of the public.”

Governor Tim Walz put out a measly statement, but at least it was something because St. Paul’s mayor hasn’t even put out a statement condemning the intrusion.

All of this will ensure that more activists are emboldened to do something similar, until the original group is held accountable by the Department of Justice. The DOJ is bringing its full weight against the protesters and it will be interesting to see what comes of their investigation.

In the meantime, the non-crazy people in the Twin Cities need to prepare in case the far-left views them as a soft target.