Police officers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, arrested a group of belligerent anti-ICE protesters who were blocking and spitting on law enforcement vehicles at a federal facility.

When one female protester tried resisting arrest, an officer gave her a brutal reality check, slamming her to the ground.

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Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

Trump to award 16-year-old hero lifeguard with “High Civilian Honor” at the White House after daring rescue

A 10-year-old boy was swept into powerful waves at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz Saturday after being caught off guard by a surge of water that overwhelmed him within seconds. Video captured by a bystander shows the child being battered by waves as horrified onlookers watched from shore before a brave lifeguard took action.

The 16-year-old lifeguard dove into the dangerous surf and fought through the breaking waves to reach the boy, with a second lifeguard and other beachgoers rushing in to help carry him to safety. The boy was evaluated by paramedics and reunited with his family.

Eric Trump reposted the footage online, calling for the young lifeguard to receive the highest civilian honor. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the lifeguard and the boy are invited to The White House to receive a high civilian honor.

Republicans warn Fauci his pardon won’t shield him from lying to congress

House Oversight Chairman James Comer warned Tuesday that President Biden’s preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci has limits, specifically noting it does not protect him from liability if he makes false statements during his Wednesday Senate testimony. The pardon covers conduct during Fauci’s government service but does not extend to future sworn testimony.

Fauci’s appearance before Sen. Rand Paul’s committee comes after hundreds of pages of his pandemic-era diary entries were made public, appearing to show him privately taking credit for school closures — something he explicitly denied to Congress in January 2024, saying “I did not close the schools.” Diary entries also revealed Fauci privately believed COVID’s mortality rate was far lower than what he told the public.

Several Republican physicians in Congress accused Fauci of prioritizing ego and politics over science, with one calling him “primarily responsible for the multi-generational erosion of trust in American medicine.”

El-Sayed headlined luxury yacht party for Muslim Brotherhood-linked nonprofit

Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed reportedly headlined four “Cruise for a Cause” yacht fundraisers for Islamic Relief USA in 2019, including an event aboard a tri-level New York Harbor yacht accommodating 600 guests. He appeared alongside activist Amer Zahr, who has publicly expressed solidarity with Hamas and Hezbollah and urged fellow activists to stop condemning antisemitism and terrorism.