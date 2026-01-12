PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stanley Warner's avatar
Stanley Warner
32m

The hypocrisy coming from the seditious Democrats and their minions is absolutely astounding. Why is i that they said a word when Obama deported 5 million illegals in his 2 terms?

Whether they like it or not, ICE is following Federal Immigration law (passed years ago by Democrats and Republicans in Congress) to legally deport these illegal aliens. Not only are the Democrats obviously for open borders, but now are openly against deporting illegals that are dangerous gang members, murderers, rapists, and child sex traffickers. And apparently so are millions of Democrats; prompted by the treasonous Democrat Governors and Mayors and Congressional members that are causing violence against ICE. They are encouraging "doxing" them and calling them Fascists and Nazi's and lying to say they "are disappearing people in the middle of the night".

These are the kind of hyperbolic and purposeful outright lies that have caused attacks against ICE to increase 8000% in the last year and they are going to get more people killed.

Just like their incendiary rhetoric caused two assassination attempts on President Trump and murdered Charlie Kirk and killed a beautiful young female National Guard, and has left another Guardsman in critical condition. Now they are even openly calling for assassinating Kristi Noem and killing ICE agents. They are the real "insurrectionists" inciting sedition and violence against a duly elected President, chosen by a majority of the people and a huge majority of electoral votes, to do exactly what he and his administration are doing. The Democrats have become dangerous, anti-American, pro-illegal, pro criminal supporters and are a bane and scourge on civil society and need to be permanently voted out of office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture