PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked protesters demonstrating against ICE at the White house Saturday if activists should interfere with law enforcement by physically obstructing.

The question set one man off, causing him to lose all control of himself and turn into a raging a**hole.

“F**k off you fascist c**t!!” he exploded at Matt, waiving his arms like a toddler’s tantrum.

Watch what happened next:

Trump weighs Iran action as revolutionary protests continue

Iran said Monday it is maintaining communications with the U.S. as President Trump weighs responses to a deadly crackdown on protests that began December 28 over economic hardships before evolving into defiant calls for the fall of the clerical establishment, with U.S.-based rights group HRANA verifying 490 protester deaths and 48 security personnel deaths, plus over 10,600 arrests.

Trump considers military action, meeting with Iranian officials: Trump said Sunday the U.S. “might meet” with Iranian officials as a meeting is being set up to negotiate on Iran’s nuclear program, but warned “we may have to act because of what is happening before the meeting,” with options reportedly including military strikes, cyber weapons, widening sanctions, and providing online help to anti-government sources, though Trump is set to meet with senior advisers Tuesday to discuss Iran options.

Iran warns of retaliation while claiming situation “under total control”: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned against U.S. “miscalculation,” stating “in the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories (Israel) as well as all U.S. bases and ships will be our legitimate target,” while Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the situation was “under total control” and claimed Trump’s warnings motivated “terrorists” to target protesters and security forces to invite foreign intervention.

Iran blames violence on U.S. and Israel-backed terrorists: Iran blamed the bloodshed on U.S. interference and Israeli- and U.S.-backed terrorists, with Araqchi saying 53 mosques and 180 ambulances have been set on fire and claiming “no Iranian would attack a mosque,” while authorities called for nationwide rallies Monday to condemn “terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel,” as the flow of information has been hampered by an internet blackout since Thursday.

Trump responds to anti-ICE protesters: “I see what they’re doing,… they’re threatening them constantly!”

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that anti-ICE protesters have gone too far “threatening” ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Watch:

DOJ subpoenas Fed, threatens Powell indictment over renovation testimony:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed late Sunday that the Justice Department has subpoenaed the central bank and threatened to indict him for allegedly lying to Congress about a $2.5 billion Fed headquarters renovation, after he testified in June that the project included no “VIP dining room,” “special elevators,” “water features,” “beehives,” or “roof terrace gardens”—claims contradicted by the project’s own planning documents approved in 2021.

Trump claims no knowledge but criticizes Powell’s competence: President Trump told NBC News Sunday night “I don’t know anything about it, but he’s certainly not very good at the Fed, and he’s not very good at building buildings,” while rejecting Powell’s claim that the investigation was due to the Fed “setting interest rates based on our best assessment” rather than “following the preferences of the President,” saying “I wouldn’t even think of doing it that way” and that Powell “is hurt a lot of people” by keeping rates “far too high.”

Powell’s term ends in May amid ongoing tensions: Powell’s term as chairman is up in May and Trump is expected to announce a replacement in the coming weeks, while Powell will remain on the Fed Board of Governors through 2028, with the controversy stemming from an ongoing renovation that Trump has claimed will cost over $4 billion total and which he threatened to sue Powell over for “gross incompetence” in December.

DHS releases new video presenting what really happened in Minneapolis ICE shooting