Dallas ICE facility shooter identified, updated details

Trump to sue ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s return

Biden portrait replaced by autopen in White House

Ted Cruz goes scorched earth on Democrats for downplaying border-related dangers

What we know so far about the Dallas ICE facility shooter:

A gunman identified as Joshua Jahn, 29, allegedly opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, TX, Wednesday morning, killing one person and wounding several others. He reportedly scrawled “ANTI-ICE” on ammunition found at the scene, authorities said.

Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a nearby rooftop after shooting at an unmarked van transporting detainees to the Dallas field office, police said.

Facebook/Andy Jahn

The FBI is investigating the attack as targeted politically-motivated violence. No law enforcement officers were injured. The slain victim has been identified as a migrant, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Early evidence we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature,” said Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office.

FBI Director Kash Patel said an “initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive,” calling it part of a pattern of attacks against immigration enforcement. Two similar shootings have targeted ICE or Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas since July.

Sen. Ted Cruz called for an end to anti-ICE rhetoric, saying “politically motivated violence is wrong” and urging politicians to “stop demonizing ICE and CBP.”

Vice President JD Vance responded to the shooting scolding Democrats and the left wing media for their role in radicalizing bad actors into deadly action.

“[NBC] said that immigration enforcement had detained a 5-year-old autistic girl...when you go around and lie about our law enforcement...what do you think is gonna happen?”

The attack came hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized ICE as a “private domestic army” during a television appearance Tuesday night.

Investigators found Jahn’s blue Toyota Corolla with a map showing radioactive fallout areas from 1950s nuclear testing attached to the exterior. His brother Noah told NBC News that Joshua wasn’t politically interested and “didn’t have strong feelings about ICE.” This also comes in lieu of numerous Democrat officials spreading violent, extremist rhetoric about ICE and border patrol in the past year.

The same facility was previously targeted with a bomb threat last month.

Pissed Ted Cruz goes NUCLEAR on Alex Padilla for lecturing Republicans about illegal immigration

Sen. Ted Cruz clashed with Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla, scorching Democrats for ignoring the realities of of the border crisis and the effectiveness of the Trump administration’s actions at resolving that crisis.

“We honored a beautiful 12-year-old girl who was murdered in my hometown of Houston, the Democrats SAT THERE and wouldn’t applaud!!!”

Click To Watch Video

White House wall of fame depicts President Joe Biden as an autopen

The White House’s official X account posted an image of the hall of presidential portraits, with Joe Biden’s portrait replaced by an image of autopen.

WATCH:

Trump threatens to sue ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s return: “Bunch of losers”

President Donald Trump threatened to sue ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s return to television, claiming the network acts as “another arm of the DNC” and constitutes an “Illegal Campaign Contribution,” while referencing his previous $15 million settlement with ABC and suggesting this case could be “even more lucrative.”

White House claims show was cancelled : Trump expressed disbelief that ABC reinstated Kimmel, stating “The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” and criticizing the decision to bring back someone with poor ratings who “puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

Kimmel’s defiant but limited apology : Upon returning to air, Kimmel mentioned Charlie Kirk’s name only once and offered a qualified statement saying it was “never my intention to make light of a murder,” but failed to directly apologize for his inflammatory comments that originally got him pulled off the air.

Conservative backlash continues: Critics accused Kimmel of playing the victim and using “crocodile tears,” with conservative activist Jack Posobiec calling it the “DARVO playbook” (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) and Scott Jennings accusing Kimmel of lying about his original “MAGA gang” comments regarding Kirk’s alleged assassin.

