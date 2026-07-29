PolitiBrawl

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Mary's avatar
Mary
1h

The work of this sniveling little mengele, killed my daughter. She is one of those that did die alone, leaving behind amongst others, a husband and 2 children. There must be a very special place in the bowels of hell for him and his partners.

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Craig Benedict's avatar
Craig Benedict
1h

Time for righteous prosecution. No pardon could possible cover the enormous, heinous evil he propagated.

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