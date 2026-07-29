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After 8 months and a scan across 11 separate government servers, Health and Human Services personnel under RFK Jr. found digital copies of Anthony Fauci’s personal diary.

What was inside was both shocking and exactly what we expected.

Based on the contents, Anthony Fauci appeared to lie under oath during COVID era senate hearings where he made claims in conflict with knowledge he expressed in the diary.

Although the diary includes 1,141 pages, today I simply want to show you the most shocking excerpts.

Anthony Fauci knew about COVID in December and made false claims about its origin

Fauci repeatedly claimed that COVID-19 likely mutated in a marketplace, and that the first contraction of the disease was from someone eating a bat or armadillo. In his diary, he explicitly contradicts himself:

“It now appears using epi data and genomic data that the first infection was in early December and was not connected to the market. … Remember, early on the Chinese were saying that there is no human to human transmission and all the original 27 cases were from the market. Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier. Having said that, somewhere the virus jumped from animals to humans.”

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Fauci had a hunch COVID was created in the Wuhan lab from the beginning

Fauci appeared in front of Congress and the mainstream media hundreds of times from 2020 to 2022, each time affirming the claim that they did not know where the virus started. He repeatedly confirmed that it was not created through gain-of-function research in Wuhan. This excerpt from his journal below contradicts that and is dated February 1st, 2020… before most of us knew COVID existed:

“There was not total agreement about the likelihood of deliberate insertion. Ron Fouchier said he was sure that this could occur naturally and we should not waste our time and divert effort to pursue this. … the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible and given the fact that Dr. Zheng-Li Shi at the University of Wuhan has been working for years in GOF in coronaviruses … we could not let this go.”

And yet, he did let it go.

Fauci hated oversight and railed against Republicans

Fauci was “the science.” He felt that nobody had any authority to question him. This entry from July 2021 shows his utter contempt for congressional oversight:

“It is important to point out how many hours we are all wasting in responding to the multiple letters from senators and congressmen fundamentally driven by conspiracy theories that the NIH has funded work at Wuhan institute of virology that lead to SARS-CoV-2. For example, over the weekend I was on multiple zoom calls with my staff fine tuning the letters in response to the multiple questions from people like senators Rand Paul, Marshall, Burr.”

Other shocking revelations include Fauci’s closeness to Biden. He frequently praised himself for getting so close to the president and noted that he had immense power.

Of course, in the last hours of his presidency, Biden would pardon Fauci for all crimes he committed during COVID, rendering these entries informative, but ultimately not helpful in prosecuting him. However, if Fauci lies to congress this week during his hearing and renews false testimony subject to perjury charges, prosecution may still be on the table.

Fauci also had an obvious obsession with his media appearances and talked about his tight relationships with the mainstream media. He openly admitted to having complete control of the COVID narrative and that every mainstream journalist was at his fingertips.

You can read the full revelation for yourself here.