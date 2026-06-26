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President Donald Trump has made tremendous progress on securing the U.S.-Mexico border since returning to office. Not only did he end the crisis created by the Biden-Harris administration, but he was able to secure additional funding for the border wall and the Department of Homeland Security.

As a result, instead of hundreds of thousands of people illegally crossing the border every month, encounters by Border Patrol are only in the thousands. While there is still a long way to go, the Biden-Harris border crisis is now a distant memory for many Americans.

That said, my recent trip to Mexico’s southern border showed how another border crisis under a Democratic presidency and Congress can easily start again.

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In short, the Central and South Americans, who were part of a caravan that left the city of Tapachula to go to northern parts of Mexico, said they are waiting for Trump to no longer be president.

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“Most of my friends think it is better to stay in Mexico and work until [Trump] leaves. Once he leaves, we will all head north. Why not?” said Giovanni Sánchez, who is from Guatemala, adding that many would like to go to the U.S. now but, “To be deported and try again? All of that is expensive.”

“They are doing everything possible to get rid of that? To give more support to migrants? That would be good,” he added about Democrats wanting to defund DHS. “I have heard of shelters in the United States that help us…I would like for there to be more shelters.”

“We directly hold together that country of the United States,” a masked Honduran man told me when the caravan left. “Maybe we will organize and work in the border awhile and see if [Trump] leaves and then cross.”

While the United States has been embroiled in unrest with anti-Trump rioters attacking federal agents across the country, migrants who were unable to cross the border before Trump’s return are hoping the political winds shift in their favor in our upcoming elections.

The most recent example of how Democrats are committed to having open borders is the Democratic primaries in New York this past week. Far-left communists, some with documented hatred towards the United States, won their primary against establishment Democrats. Dan Goldman, who made his congressional career solely focused on bashing Trump at every turn, lost his primary.

It is not an understatement to say that if Democrats win control of Congress in this year’s midterms and win the White House in 2028, we will have another border crisis. But this time, it will be worse than before because migrants who have been waiting will not waste any time to breach our border because they have seen it be closed for four years.