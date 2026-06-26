PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2hEdited

SO, the objective here is to GET RID OF TRUMP so that they Rush THE BORDER, just as they did during leaky pants' Pseudo Regime..

I will have to say that according to some of those attempting to reach and cross the border into the US appear to have lucrative skills such as Large vehicle/motor mechanics, welders, etc., which would be valuable to the US, but unfortunately those are few and far between, and the majority will be the usual hangers on who believe that the united States "Government" has UNLIMITED funds just waiting for border crasher so that they can start handing out Visa cards and meal tickets.

I am not sure if any have been told that the government owns SHIT and that all the money being handed out to them belons to the AMERICAN WORKING EPOPLE

We understand that some come from countries where unlimited corruption and and disregard for the country's citizens' but when did the united States become the DUMPING ROUND, where people from around the world can DEMAND entrance?

America has always welcomed foreigners. but that privilege has been abused to a fault, as we are all aware of the GRAFT/THIEVERY and CORRUPTION occurring in states with heavy "migrant" or rather illegal immigrant populations. who have come to the us for one purpose, to explore America's weaknesses and government incompetence.

It appears to me that foreigners have become aware of just how easy it is to BILK the US Government, i.e. the US citizens as they have found out just how INCOMPETENT the US government is, and how easy it is to find, explore the loopholes and incompetence of government employees.

Reply
Share
Bill's avatar
Bill
2h

Depends on who is president after Trump leaves.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture