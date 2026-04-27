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In the aftermath of a gunman attempting to kill President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night, the discourse once again has shifted to who is to blame.

I was attending Substack’s New Media Party, which was right across the street from the White House complex, during the incident. I jokingly asked a prominent liberal influencer who they thought the shooter was, to which they responded with hope it was not a Democrat.

“Well, going off on past attempts at Trump’s life, he’s probably a Democrat,” I replied.

Today, we have a better idea on the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen. His social media footprint alone shows he parrots common, and false, Democrat talking points about Trump. The manifesto he wrote just prior to his attack makes it clear he believes Trump and his administration must be killed to stop their agenda.

“I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote.

“I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be ‘inconvenient’ for people who aren’t the victim?” he continued.

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Looking at his history, this was not someone on the fringes of society. Allen attended the California Institute of Technology. Deranged? Yes, but his beliefs are commonly held throughout the Democratic Party. You can easily hear such rhetoric within the mainstream media.

Attend any recent “No Kings” protest, which Allen did, and you’ll see thousands of people talking the same way or holding signs declaring as such.

Democrats can only point to the riot on January 6th as an example of large-scale right-wing violence; those comparisons have already been made since Saturday night. Not only does the Left own the 2020 Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, but their base perpetrated the chaotic anti-Israel protests after October 7th and have been waging a violent guerrilla campaign against ICE and Border Patrol across the country.

This is in conjunction with the attempts on Trump’s life since 2024.

The Democrats’ “thankfulness” no attendees were killed on Saturday ring hollow while the same party has kept the Department of Homeland Security defunded for months, all in an attempt to satisfy their rabid base.

This is where we are as a country. It has been this way for a long time, but it is clear as day that the Left has a radicalization problem. No amount of deflecting to a one-day riot from five years ago can change that.

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