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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
2h

Largely from the Left? Are you kidding me? If you look throughout history it has ALWAYS been the Left that uses violence as a tool. You pick any domestic strife within this country it has always been committed by a Leftist. Why is that one might ask…? It’s because liberalism/progressivism are mental disorders.

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Douglas Walters's avatar
Douglas Walters
2h

WOW!

Except for the dems talking points, there have been no evidence that President Trump raped anyone, pedophiled.any children, or committed treason.

And yet, the left continue to espoused this falsehood, as well as racism, misogyny, and other aggregious epithets.

This is the very hateful words that Hakeem Jeffries pressed when he claimed hateful words could get someone killed.

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