Piers Morgan and Geraldo Rivera teamed up to take Adam Mockler down a notch after his disrespectful stunt on CNN getting in Scott Jennings’ face.

“Don’t be a wise ass!” Geraldo snapped at the Trump-hating Youtuber.

This is what happens when a coddled brat faces real men in political debate. Arguments and rhetoric aside, respect and humility is key and Mockler has neither.

The 23-year-old Meidas Touch podcaster thought he could nag and push Scott Jennings without consequence and found out real quick why personal boundaries matter.

But disrespecting Geraldo and his career like this is a new low. I’m glad to see how both Piers and Geraldo decided they could not let his comment stand and humbled him on the spot (watch above).

Mockler strikes me as someone who hasn’t been slapped in the face by real life and lives primarily in online spaces, just based on his behavior and demeanor. Despite his large audience he lacks the wisdom and experience to be taken seriously by adults and thinks his way to the top is by agitating people and hunting for virality.

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The Meidas Touch network is full of Trump-deranged fanatics, constantly cooking up conspiracy theories and feeding their Trump-hating audience with worldview-affirming slop, rather than honest journalism or grounded takes.

What’s really telling is how Mockler and his ilk seem to enjoy when Trump and the U.S. military fails in some small way or confronts challenges and roadblocks in the effort to neutralize the threat posed by Iran.

How can you actively be rooting against America’s success even if you disagree with the conflict? It’s all about political leverage to them. They can’t even hide their giddy smiles on CNN when discussing the setbacks in Trump’s Iran operation. They conspicuously love it.

I don’t have a problem with those who have criticisms about the war, or those who think we shouldn’t have gotten involved in the first place, but now that we’re in it you better be rooting for America to win instead of dunking on the Trump admin every opportunity you can find.

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