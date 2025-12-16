PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller wanted to see if anti-Trump protesters at the White House could come up with just 1 nice thing to say about the President.

They did not appreciate the question one bit…

Watch below:

Click To Watch Video

More headlines below!

Australian couple heroically tackled Bondi Beach terrorist before being killed

Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife Sofia, 61, were captured on harrowing dashcam footage courageously tackling terrorist Sajid Akram after spotting him emerging from a car draped with a homemade ISIS flag, with Boris wrestling away the gun as Sofia ran to help and pointing the rifle at the mass killer before the terrorist grabbed another weapon and executed the couple at close range.

Couple died in each other’s arms weeks before 35th anniversary: The couple, who had been married 34 years and lived in Bondi, were the first of 15 victims gunned down by Akram and his son Naveed in Australia’s worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, with separate drone video showing them tragically clutching each other where they died, as their family expressed “overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness.”

Multiple heroes attempted to stop gunmen during rampage: After the Gurmans’ courageous attempt, Muslim father of two Ahmed al Ahmed charged one of the gunmen from behind and disarmed him despite being shot numerous times and survived, while Reuven Morrison, 62, managed to hurl a brick at one of the terrorists before he too was shot dead, with his daughter saying “if there is one way for him to go on this Earth, it would be fighting a terrorist.”

Nick Reiner fled to hotel room after allegedly murdering parents following Christmas party confrontation

The 32-year-old suspected killer Nick Reiner checked into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. Sunday—just hours after a bitter yelling match with his father Rob Reiner at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party—and when staff cleaned his room after he left, they found the shower “full of blood,” blood stains on the bed, and windows covered with bed sheets, with Nick appearing “tweaked out” at check-in but showing no visible signs of violence, the NY Post reports.

LAPD investigates hotel room, suspect arrested without bail: LAPD homicide detectives investigated the hotel room Monday and interviewed employees, with Nick later arrested and charged with his parents’ murders as shown in dramatic footage released by police, held without bail and reportedly on suicide watch after Rob Reiner, 78, and wife Michele, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home Sunday afternoon by their daughter Romy.

Murders followed party confrontation over drug relapse: The deaths came after Rob Reiner—director of classics like “When Harry Met Sally,” “A Few Good Men,” “Stand By Me,” and “The Princess Bride”—allegedly had a showdown with his son at O’Brien’s party in front of celebrity guests, with sources telling The Post the freakout could have been because Nick was back on drugs and refusing treatment after at least 17 stints in rehab since age 15.

Candace Owens announces “productive” meeting with Erika Kirk

Candace Owens announced via X on Monday evening that her and TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk had a four and a half hour meeting Monday amidst Owens’ accusations of foul-play by TPUSA in connection to the September murder of Charlie Kirk.

Owens iterated that more details are to come on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announce engagement

President Trump’s oldest son revealed his engagement to Bettina Anderson during a White House Christmas reception Monday night, marking his second marriage after finalizing his 2018 divorce from Vanessa Trump.

White House announcement: Trump Jr., 47, admitted being “at a loss for words” during the reception after his father invited the couple to speak, thanking Anderson for saying “yes” while the 39-year-old bride-to-be called it “the most unforgettable weekend of my life” and declared herself “the luckiest girl in the world.”

Relationship timeline: Following his split from ex-wife Vanessa—with whom he shares five children including 18-year-old LPGA Tour debutante Kai—Trump Jr. dated Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2018, announcing their engagement in 2020 before separating last year shortly before beginning his relationship with Anderson.

Anderson’s background: The fiancée graduated from Columbia University in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation and is the daughter of the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr., formerly America’s youngest bank president and philanthropist who died in 2013.

Trump sues BBC for $10 Billion over alleged Jan. 6 speech edit

President Trump filed a lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation Monday, accusing the outlet of defaming him with manipulated editing of his January 6, 2021 White House speech in a 2024 documentary.

Editing allegations: The 33-page Miami federal court filing claims BBC’s “Trump: A Second Chance” documentary spliced three separate speech sections spanning nearly an hour to falsely suggest Trump explicitly encouraged the Capitol riot, omitting his call to protest “peacefully” while also misrepresenting Proud Boys footage filmed before Trump’s address as instead happening after his remarks.

Massive damages sought: Trump’s legal team demands $5 billion for defamation and another $5 billion for violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, arguing the documentary represented “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence” the 2024 election despite the BBC’s November apology and subsequent resignations of its director-general and news CEO.

Standing controversy: While the BBC maintains the documentary never aired in the U.S. or appeared on its streaming platforms, Trump’s lawyers claim jurisdiction because American BritBox subscribers or VPN users could have accessed the content, with the president telling reporters “They actually put terrible words in my mouth having to do with January 6th that I didn’t say.”

Pelosi says not enough cause for third Trump impeachment…

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Saturday that President Trump hasn’t yet crossed the threshold warranting a third impeachment, though she left the door open if he commits future violations.