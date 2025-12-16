PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
7h

He does not need any fake words of support from these people. These are the people who make the world a worse place every day.

AK Foster's avatar
AK Foster
7h

These people with THD do not like their selves, so please tell me how they could say anything good about anyone else? They are brainwashed with lies, corruption, abuse of power, stealing from the taxpayer, that pays their salaries, they do not deserve.

They are people that are so obsessed with jealousy because their cheating did not give them the WH.

They can not open their minds to President Trump is not a politician, he is a businessman that is trying to run our nation like a large incorporatation, without the support of America as a whole, no matter what your party affiliation is, but deem it necessary to complain if he does not put his pants on right.

Do any of you, know what crosses his desk everyday, the decisions he has to make, or why he makes decisions we don't agree with? Do any of you have the responsibility for the lives or the weight he carries? So before you judge him, judge yourself first.

Have a great day

