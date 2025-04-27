A crazy old man challenged Charlie Kirk to a fist fight in front of a crowd on campus during a TPUSA speaking event.

Watch how Kirk handles the tense situation incredibly well:

”The Holy Spirit specifically brought me here to challenge you to a gentleman’s fist fight right here in front of this crowd!” the cook told Kirk.

Kirk instantly laughed at the deranged man, “No! Does a Godly man challenge another to a duel?!”

“It says clearly in the Bible that we shouldn‘t harm those who are worthy of protection,” Kirk said.

“You’re just worried I’ll kick your ass!!” the old man shouted back.

Watch the unhinged confrontation here:

Trump official EXPLODES at NY Times reporter for ignorant claim about DOGE

President Trump’s EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin exploded at a NY Times reporter for making false claims that DOGE has found no waste fraud or abuse.

Zeldin told reporters that he was furious that major outlets are reporting that there is “no evidence” of waste, fraud or abuse in the EPA.

One NY Times reporter stepped up to challenge his notion. Zeldin responded to the reporter, reading from her own article which claimed there was no evidence of waste fraud or abuse in the EPA. “Why wouldn’t you write that there is any evidence?”

“Could you point us to where the judges have found waste fraud and abuse?” the NY Times reporter asked.

Zeldin fired back, saying that the judges decision refused to acknowledge the items he listed as found evidence of waste, fraud and abuse, scolding the reporter for not even reporting his counter information.

“I have a job to do, to not waste tax dollars!” Zeldin said. ”I am not going to stand before the media and get bullied into lighting billions of dollars on fire!!”

“If you continue to write these stories, that say there is no evidence,… how do you square that?!” he continued.

